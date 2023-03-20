Live
ChatGPT is down: everything we know about the AI chatbot outage
ChatGPT isn't feeling very chatty today
ChatGPT isn't feeling particularly chatty today it seems, with a huge number of users around the world reporting that OpenAI's chatbot isn't working for them.
The website Downdetector has now logged over 1,000 reports from frustrated ChatGPT users, which is a high number of incident logs – with the site concluding that "user reports indicate problems at OpenAI".
The issue also doesn't appear to be only affecting free users of ChatGPT, with anecdotal evidence from Reddit suggesting that paid ChatGPT Plus subscribers are also experiencing problems.
We've contacted OpenAI to find out what's happening and when we can expect to see ChatGPT up and running again – but for now, you'll find all of our findings in this regularly updated liveblog.
ChatGPT is down and I don't know how to write code anymore 😂#chatgbt #chatgpt4March 20, 2023
What's interesting about the ChatGPT outage is that it's exposed how many of us have already come to rely on the AI chatbot for both work and play, in a not dissimilar sense to search engines and social media.
Many have flocked to Twitter and Reddit to highlight the sudden hole in their productivity, with some stating (opens in new tab) "I have already forgotten how to do my job". Considering the service didn't exist publicly six months ago, that's pretty incredible. AI withdrawal is already here.
Okay, good news – the Downdetector reports of ChatGPT outages have come down from today's earlier global spike, suggesting the service is now back up and running for many.
Yet in both the US and UK, the problems don't seem to have been completely resolved, with the number of reports plateauing at 57 and 79 for the last 15 minutes in the regions respectively.
So if, like us, you're still struggling to start a new ChatGPT session, you may need to wait a little longer for the issues to settle. We still don't know what's caused the issues, but will update this liveblog when we get official comment from OpenAI.
As users of ChatGPT's free tier will know, it's not uncommon for the service to hit capacity and be temporarily unavailable, but today's issues appear to go beyond that.
For example, on Reddit some paid users of ChatGPT Plus are reporting issues (opens in new tab), under the thread 'That's why I paid?'. Other users are reporting missing conversations, with many assuming that they'd been banned from the service. Well, the good news is it's more likely due to OpenAI's technical issues today.
If you're finding it difficult to access ChatGPT today, you're not alone – the website Downdetector is seeing a high number of reports from users that the service isn't working.
While those reports have started to tail off, many users – including those on TechRadar – are finding it difficult to open ChatGPT as usual today. We'll update this liveblog with any official news as soon as we hear back from OpenAI.
