ChatGPT is down: everything we know about the AI chatbot outage

ChatGPT isn't feeling particularly chatty today it seems, with a huge number of users around the world reporting that OpenAI's chatbot isn't working for them.

The website Downdetector has now logged over 1,000 reports from frustrated ChatGPT users, which is a high number of incident logs – with the site concluding that "user reports indicate problems at OpenAI".

The issue also doesn't appear to be only affecting free users of ChatGPT, with anecdotal evidence from Reddit suggesting that paid ChatGPT Plus subscribers are also experiencing problems.

We've contacted OpenAI to find out what's happening and when we can expect to see ChatGPT up and running again – but for now, you'll find all of our findings in this regularly updated liveblog.