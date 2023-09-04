Live
I shop for deals for a living - here are the best Labor Day sales I've found
My personal picks for the best bargains this Labor Day
The 2023 Labor Day sales event is up and running with hundreds of deals on appliances, TVs, mattresses, smart home devices, vacuums, and more. There are so many offers available it can be extremely overwhelming, and that's where I come in.
As a deals editor at TechRadar, I've been covering Labor Day sales for half a decade, so I know a good deal from a bad deal, and I love helping people save money. I'll be covering today's Labor Day sales to bring you all the best deals throughout the day from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Samsung, and more. Most of the deals I've listed include record-low prices or best-ever offers that you might not see again till the Black Friday deals event.
Check them out below, and stick with me for all the latest updates.
The best Labor Day sales I recommend
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, air fryers & clothing
- Apple: AirPods, iPads & Apple Watch from $99.99
- Appliances: 40% off Samsung, GE &LG at Best Buy
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 65-inch 4K TVs
- Dell: Inspiron, XPS 13 & Alienware from $299
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Home Depot: up to 50% off patio, furniture & tools
- Lowe's: $1500 off appliances, tools & patio furniture
- Purple: up to $900 off Purple mattresses
- Nectar: mattress deals from $359
- Nordstrom: 35% off Nike, UGGs, Spanx & more
- Samsung: $1,700 off major appliances
- Saatva: up to $500 off luxury mattresses
- Target: up to 40% off furniture, clothing & tech
- Walmart: 40% off furniture, vacuums & TVs
If you want one of the best TVs of the year, you can't get much better than the LG C3 OLED, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,699.99. That's a whopping $800 discount and a new record-low price.
It's such a good deal because you get a stunning 2023 big-screen OLED display for less than $2,000 - in fact, the 2022 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV is on sale for $1,596.99 at Amazon, just $100 less than today's deal on the LG C3. It's one of the best deals we've spotted in today's Labor Day TV sales, and we don't expect it will stick around for long.
LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV: was
$2,499.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy
I already own the 3rd-generation Echo Dot, and I can't imagine life without it. The smart speaker plays music, answers any question I throw at it, and tells me the weather forecast - all I have to do is ask Alexa.
The compact Echo Pop is Amazon's latest smart speaker and shares all the same features I love about the Echo Dot but in a more compact design. The Amazon Labor Day sale has the smart speaker currently on sale for just $24.99, which is just $7 more than the record-low price we saw during Prime Day - and this offer is available to all.
Echo Pop smart speaker: was
$39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon
As a mother of two messy boys and an owner of a white couch, the Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner is hands down my favorite appliance. It works like magic on any stain, and it's a fraction of the cost of professionally cleaning your carpets or upholstery. Walmart's Labor Day sale has the portable carpet cleaner down to just $89 (was $123.34) - the lowest price I've ever seen.
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was
$123.34 now $89 at Walmart
The Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are always a best-seller at holiday sales like Labor Day, and today's deal is one of the best offers we've seen. Amazon has the queen-size set on sale for $39.70 when you apply the additional 40% coupon at checkout.
The Beckham Hotel pillows have over 200,000 positive reviews on Amazon and are the number-one best-selling bed pillows. Designed to feel like you're sleeping in a luxurious hotel, the plush pillows are made of a down alternative and feature cooling technology with a soft cotton cover. Today's price is the best deal we've seen this year and just $7 more than the record-low price I saw during last year's Black Friday sale.
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows: was
$60.91 now $39.70 at Amazon
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.