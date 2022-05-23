LG's C1 65-inch OLED TV gets $900 slashed off price in epic Memorial Day deal

The 2022 Memorial Day sales event is up and running, and we've just spotted an incredible deal on LG's stunning C1 OLED TV. Amazon has the LG 65-inch OLED TV back down to a record-low price of $1,596.99 (was $2,499.99). That's a whopping $900 discount and one of the best Memorial Day TV deals we've spotted so far.



Ranked as one of TechRadar's best TVs of 2022, the LG C1 OLED features a stunning OLED display within an Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, providing a cinema-like viewing experience with crisp images that come to life - perfect for watching the big game. The LG OLED TV also features virtual surround sound audio, four separate HDMI 2.1 ports, and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, enabling you to control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.



Today's Memorial Day TV deal is not only an incredible price for a feature-packed big-screen OLED display, but it's also the best deal we've seen for the LG C1 TV. We don't think we'll see a lower price during the official Memorial Day TV sales event, so you should snag this bargain now before it's too late.

Memorial Day TV deal: LG C1 OLED TV

LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,596.99 at Amazon

Save $910 - Today's best Memorial Day TV deal is LG's stunning C1 65-inch OLED TV on sale for $1,596.99. That's a massive $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the brilliant OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

More of today's best Memorial Day TV deals

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $648 $549.99 at Samsung

Save $100 – Samsung's Memorial Day sale has this 65-inch 4K nCrystal display on sale for only $549.99. A solid choice for a big screen on a budget, this 4K UHD from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

Vizio 55-inch OLED TV: $1,199.99 $1,149 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you're looking for a mid-size OLED TV deal in today's Memorial Day TV sales, you can get this Vizio 55-inch OLED display on sale for just $1,149 at Amazon. The 55-inch set features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

LG UP8070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV (75-inch): $1,179.99 $869.99 at Best Buy

Save $310 - This 4K smart TV from LG is a more premium option if you're not wanting to go all out for an OLED display. The 75-inch LG TV packs the powerful 4K Quad-Core processor resulting in bold, bright colors and realistic images, and includes webOS and a Magic Remote for easy streaming.



70-inch: $899 $699

LG OLED G1 Series 55-inch OLED: $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Save $303 - Best Buy's Memorial Day sales event has this 55-inch LG G1 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,399.99. The G1 Series from LG is an outstanding OLED TV that offers excellent contrast, better brightness than we've seen before, and an impressively thin design. It's no surprise that it's on TechRadar's list of best TVs of 2022.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): $1,999.99 $1,599.99 at Samsung

Save $400 - If you're looking to snag a deal on Samsung's stunning The Frame TV, you can get this 65-inch model on sale for $1,599.99. The QLED Frame display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

See more of the best cheap TV deals that are happening now and the cheapest OLED TV deals and prices.



You can also see more bargains with our guide to the best Memorial Day appliance sales and Memorial Day laptop sales.