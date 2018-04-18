The Galaxy S10 may not come with a foldable display

It was only last month that the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus came into the market, and rumours of the S10 are already in the air. According to an industry source that spoke to The Bell, the design for the Samsung Galaxy S10 has already been finalized.

The smartphone will follow the same pattern of having two variants, the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus. This time, the company is reportedly working with Mantis Vision, the Israeli 3D camera solution company and Woodgate, a camera manufacturer, to bring a new 3D sensing camera on both models.

This will be another innovation from Samsung with respect to its cameras. The S9 and S9 Plus have the unique selling proposition of a dual-aperture rear camera setup. Albeit, the reviews aren’t too favourable.

Other design features

There were expectations that the next Galaxy smartphone would have the foldable display that’s been all the hype recently. Instead, according to the leak, the Galaxy S10 will have the usual Infinity Display that was first launched on the S8. The same screen as the S9 and S9 Plus as well.

Rumour also has it that the Galaxy S10 won’t have a notched display. Also, the phone will sport an in-display fingerprint reader. That not completely surprising since more and more original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are adopting the feature.

The Samsung flagship also seems to be getting bigger with the Galaxy S10 speculated to have a 5.8-inch panel and the S10 Plus sporting a 6.3-inch display. This is 0.03-inches and 0.08-inches larger than their predecessors, respectively.

The only thing is that the phone will probably only come into the market next year. Keeping in mind the current trend of Samsung launches, it will be around March 2019.

It's speculated that the S-series will be remained with the Galaxy S10 transforming into the Galaxy X. Rumours from earlier have hinted that Samsung is looking to leave its longstanding pattern in favour of a fresher name.