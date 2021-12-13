Latest Dell XPS 13 gets huge $320 discount beating Black Friday prices

Still shopping for an ultrabook this December? We've just spotted the latest Dell XPS 13 (yes, the one with the borderless screen) going for just $899 (was $1,219) at the official Dell store.

Dell XPS 13 deals on this particular model have been pretty infrequent as of late, rarely breaching the $999 mark. In fact, this $300 price cut on the baseline Core i5 model is actually cheaper than what was offered over Black Friday this year.

With an 11th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, you'll have plenty of power for both work and casual applications with this machine. While configurations exist with beefier Core i7 processors and bigger capacity SSDs, this one's definitely got more than enough grunt for most users - plus, you'll still be getting that gorgeous display these machines are known for.

It's this display, plus an overall superbly slick premium design that makes the Dell XPS 13 a staple over on our best laptops buyer's guide. While it no longer holds the top spot (recent MacBooks are really, really good), it's still easily one of the best Windows ultrabooks money can buy right now. Subsequently, today's price cut at Dell gets the thumbs up from us if you're looking for a premium machine.

Outside the US? Check out the best Dell XPS 13 deals in your region just below.

Today's best Dell XPS 13 deal

$1,219 New Dell XPS 13 laptop: $1,219 $899.99 at Dell

Save $300 - If you've been looking for a big price cut on the latest Dell XPS 13 - the one with the stunning edge-to-edge display - then now's your chance. Today's $300 price cut at Dell brings this Core i5, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM model down to a price that's even cheaper than Black Friday. It's still pretty pricey, but if you're looking for a superb premium ultrabook it's a great buy.

You can read more about this model, and compare it to others in the range, over at our main Dell XPS 13 deals page.