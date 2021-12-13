Trending

Latest Dell XPS 13 gets huge $320 discount beating Black Friday prices

By published

A great price on the latest Dell XPS 13 in the range

new Dell XPS 13 on grey background
(Image credit: Future)

Still shopping for an ultrabook this December? We've just spotted the latest Dell XPS 13 (yes, the one with the borderless screen) going for just $899 (was $1,219) at the official Dell store.

Dell XPS 13 deals on this particular model have been pretty infrequent as of late, rarely breaching the $999 mark. In fact, this $300 price cut on the baseline Core i5 model is actually cheaper than what was offered over Black Friday this year.

With an 11th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, you'll have plenty of power for both work and casual applications with this machine. While configurations exist with beefier Core i7 processors and bigger capacity SSDs, this one's definitely got more than enough grunt for most users -  plus, you'll still be getting that gorgeous display these machines are known for.

It's this display, plus an overall superbly slick premium design that makes the Dell XPS 13 a staple over on our best laptops buyer's guide. While it no longer holds the top spot (recent MacBooks are really, really good), it's still easily one of the best Windows ultrabooks money can buy right now. Subsequently, today's price cut at Dell gets the thumbs up from us if you're looking for a premium machine.

Outside the US? Check out the best Dell XPS 13 deals in your region just below.

Today's best Dell XPS 13 deal

$1,219

New Dell XPS 13 laptop: $1,219 $899.99 at Dell
Save $300 - If you've been looking for a big price cut on the latest Dell XPS 13 - the one with the stunning edge-to-edge display - then now's your chance. Today's $300 price cut at Dell brings this Core i5, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM model down to a price that's even cheaper than Black Friday. It's still pretty pricey, but if you're looking for a superb premium ultrabook it's a great buy.

View Deal

You can read more about this model, and compare it to others in the range, over at our main Dell XPS 13 deals page.

Alex Whitelock
Alex Whitelock

Alex is deals editor at Future PLC and an all-around expert at one thing - saving readers as much cash as possible while scoring them the best products for their needs. With content that's always packed full of helpful information, no-nonsense expertise, and of course deals, Alex has also written for other leading sites such as T3 and GamesRadar. At work, you'll find him mostly covering computing, gaming, and advising people on how to save on their cell phone plans. Outside of work, you'll find him playing guitar, indulging his love for music, or down at the local climbing gym mostly hanging off boulders far too difficult for his abilities.
See more Computing news