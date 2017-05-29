Is Xiaomi Mi6 launching in India on 23 July?

Amid speculations about Xiaomi Mi6's Indian launch, Manu Kumar Jain's tweet bolstered the rumor that Mi6 may hit Indian shores soon. While praising the overwhelming success of Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, and Redmi 4, he also dropped a hint that a new product is in the pipeline that could go on sale on July 23. If Xiaomi Mi6 is what the company's VP is referring to, then it should delight Xiaomi India fans. Also, it will go neck to neck with the upcoming OnePlus 5.

Here's what Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi tweeted-

23 Jan: 250K+ #RedmiNote4. 23 Mar: 250K+ #Redmi4A. 23 May: 250K+ #Redmi4 🤘Any suggestions on what we should do on 23rd July? 🤔😎@XiaomiIndiaMay 24, 2017

Since the beginning of 2017, Manu Kumar has been dropping many hints whenever a Xiaomi product is ready to hit Indian market. While the Redmi 4 series is already a hit in India, it seems the right time for the Mi6 has finally come.

In a conversation with TechRadar India, Jai Mani, Product manager, Xiaomi India hinted that the company may bring the high-end variant of the Mi6 this time. He also said the company has learnt from the feedback received for Mi5, and it will mould the strategy for its next flagship killer in India.

Lately, Xiaomi is concentrating on Indian market by launching products in quick succession, which is a great sign for the company as well as Indian fans.

To recap, Mi 6 comes with a 5.15-inch IPS LCD Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) screen with a pixel density of 428ppi. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 4 on the top. Under to hood, it is powered by a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core chipset with custom Kyro cores paired with Adreno 540 GPU. In the storage segment, it packs 6GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64/ 128GB internal storage. It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box with Xiaomi's custom software layer MIUI on the top.

On the camera front, Mi6 houses a dual-camera: a 12MP sensor with standard wide-angle lens and a 12MP sensor with a telephoto lens. The rear camera is assisted by a PDAF and dual-tone LED flash. 4-axis OIS which was first introduced on Mi5 makes its way back on to the Mi6's camera. It features an 8MP selfie snapper.

A non-removable 3350mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 fuels Mi6. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, etc. A under-glass fingerprint sensor is encapsulated in the home button. Other sensors onboard include an accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass.

The standard 6GB/ 64GB variant of Mi6 costs 2499 Yuan (Rs. 23,450 approx.). 6Gb/ 128 GB model is priced at 2899 Yuan (Rs. 27,180 approx.). The premium ceramic variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will be selling for 2999 Yuan (Rs. 28,125 approx.). It is available in blue and gold color options.