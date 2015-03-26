Channel 4 relaunches 4oD as All 4, which includes live mobile streaming

Channel 4 has announced its new streaming TV service designed to replace the ageing 4oD. Called All 4 it adds a lineup of new features, including live streaming to mobiles and event-based content.

The service has been split into three different sections. 'On demand' is where you'll be able to watch the shows that Channel 4 offers from its channels, as well as archive shows like The IT Crowd and others.

'Now' is where you can stream TV live as well as interact with things happening in real-time. Predictably, 'On soon' is the place to see trailers for upcoming shows, and any shows Channel 4 airs first online.

To view any long-form content from All 4 you'll need to register for the service. This is free, and 11 million people have already done so for 4oD. Registering, Channel 4 says, also gives you personalised recommendations for shows you might like.

Android delay

There's no mention yet if content will be offered in HD. At the moment, some platforms offer HD content from Channel 4 via 4oD branded service like those on Virgin but not online. Hopefully we'll see Kirsty and Phil showing us middle-class property struggles in high definition soon.

The service will work initially with iPhones and iPads as well as PCs. But - and it's a big but - there's no Android support at launch. As great as the service looks, it seems ludicrous to ignore such a huge platform at launch. We'd have rather waited a bit longer while it got the other apps ready, really.

The service launches on Monday the 30th of March, with other platforms like interactive TV and Android getting support added throughout 2015.