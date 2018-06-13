Intel’s 8-core Coffee Lake processor will arrive this September, says report

Intel’s first mainstream octa-core processor is due to arrive in a few months, according to the latest rumors.

A PCWatch report claims to have launch schedule details on Intel’s next three desktop processor families. Supposedly, we will see Intel’s 8-core Coffee Lake Refresh – as opposed to the Coffee Lake-S moniker we’ve seen thus far – processor as an extension of the existing Coffee Lake family of processors this September to help close the gap between itself and AMD Ryzen 2nd Generation.

What the report doesn’t mention is whether these Coffee Lake Refresh CPUs will launch with Intel’s oft-rumored Z390 motherboard.

If the rumors are true, this would put yet another damper on the possibility of seeing Intel Cannon Lake processors anytime soon.

A new high-end platform?

The PCWatch report also alludes to the possibility of a new high-end desktop processor with up to 22-cores also launching this September. That would be an extra four-cores over the current top-end consumer processor from Intel, the Core i9-7980XE, which features 18 cores and 36 threads.

PCWatch refers to the chip as being either a part of the Skylake-X or Kaby Lake-X family, but it’s sure the CPU will socket into a new LGA2066 Basin Fall platform – so, it seems upgrading to Intel’s next high-end desktop (HEDT) processor will require buying a new motherboard.

Intel publicly announced its plans for a 28-core processor that operates at 5GHz, so we at least know its certain that the company is looking to replace or expanding its current Skylake X family.

Lastly, the PCWatch report makes a small mention of a completely new Cascade Lake-X family of processors said to launch in the second half of 2019. Supposedly, these new CPUs will target the ultra-premium HEDT niche.

Via Wccftech