How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 reunion episode online from anywhere today

Get ready for a slumber party, squirrel friends! Tonight's the night of the RuPaul's Drag Race reunion special and season 12's shindig looks like it's going to be one to remember. Sashay down the page to find out how to watch the RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 reunion special and stream episode 13 online.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 cheat sheet Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race goes out on VH1 with new episodes running for 60 minutes and airing every Friday at 8pm ET and PT - which means that the best value streaming access is via Philo. It costs just $20 a month and gets you access to the channel as part of its core package.

One reason tonight's soirée will be unlike any other is because it's going to be a virtual hooley this time round. That's because of the coronavirus, of course - the global crisis finally caught up filming of the show, so the all-new episode 13 has been filmed remotely. Still, with Mother Ru hosting 'Alone Together' tonight, we know we're not going to be disappointed.

This year's reunion special features all of the season 12 contestants - with the exception of disqualified Sherry Pie. We can't wait to see how the queens have adapted to the lockdown life !

So just relax and admit you have no choice but to stan tonight's Drag Race reunion - and keep reading to find out how to watch the new RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 episode online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online from outside your country

If you find yourself far from home when the latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race drops – remember business trips and vacations? – don’t let geo-blocks get you down.

If you’re in a country where this content isn’t available, you can install a VPN so you can watch season 12’s Drag Race darlings online using whatever service you normally subscribe to and use at home.

This piece of software changes your IP address, so you can access tonight's episode just like you would from the comfort of your own couch.

Of the hundreds of available VPNs, our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's quick to connect to servers, straightforward to use and secure. It's compatible with Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software, and many other devices. What makes ExpressVPN particularly enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. Even better, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE - a brilliant deal on an essential bit of kit. Once downloaded, search for the location of your home country or select it from the pre-defined list. Click connect and condragulations!

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online in the US

There are loads of ways to enjoy the weekly challenges and backstage sassiness of RuPaul's Drag Race season 12. If you’ve got cable, you can watch episode 13 live on VH1 this Friday from 8pm ET. You can also stream the show via VH1’s online platform, but you’ll need to enter your cable provider details to do so. Alternatively, you can get VH1 without cable with services like Sling. If you’ve cut the cord completely, here's a rundown of all the OTT services that will allow you to stream RuPaul’s Drag Race:

Philo : probably the best deal, for the modest sum of $20 per month, you get access to 59 channels, which includes VH1, A&E, the Paramount Network and MTV. Instant access to a free, week-long trial is available just by providing your mobile number, but after 48 hours you’ll need to enter your billing details to continue watching.

probably the best deal, for the modest sum of $20 per month, you get access to 59 channels, which includes VH1, A&E, the Paramount Network and MTV. Instant access to a free, week-long trial is available just by providing your mobile number, but after 48 hours you’ll need to enter your billing details to continue watching. Sling : You need to select a base package of either Sling Orange or Sling Blue. Both are $30 per month after the first month’s rate of $20. Neither have VH1, so you need to include Lifestyle Extra for an additional $5 per month to access that channel and 10 more. If you’re holding out for a free trial, you can’t access this through the web, though it is available via Sling compatible devices, like AirTV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, LG webOS and Xbox One.

You need to select a base package of either Sling Orange or Sling Blue. Both are $30 per month after the first month’s rate of $20. Neither have VH1, so you need to include Lifestyle Extra for an additional $5 per month to access that channel and 10 more. If you’re holding out for a free trial, you can’t access this through the web, though it is available via Sling compatible devices, like AirTV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, LG webOS and Xbox One. Hulu: affordable prices and a generous free trial period make Hulu another good option to get channels like VH1 for less by cutting the cord.

affordable prices and a generous free trial period make Hulu another good option to get channels like VH1 for less by cutting the cord. FuboTV : fubo Standard provides 108 channels, two simultaneous streams, and 30 hours DVR storage for $54.99 per month. The first seven days are free and you can cancel anytime.

fubo Standard provides 108 channels, two simultaneous streams, and 30 hours DVR storage for $54.99 per month. The first seven days are free and you can cancel anytime. AT&T TV Now: their entry-level option is Plus, which offers over 45 channels for a monthly fee of $65. It includes some premium channels, too, like HBO, ESPN and FX, in addition to VH1. If you’re a new customer, you can bag a 7-day free trial.

Watch Ru Paul's Drag Race online in Canada: free live stream details

If you have cable, you can catch RuPaul and his rhinestone-clad posse on Crave at 8.35pm ET or on OUTtv at 8pm ET. Otherwise, both have their own OTT services: · OUTtvGo: new episodes from season 12 of Drag Race will be available to stream from 9.30pm EST, just an hour and a half after their US debut. Subscription is $3.99 CAD a month or $39.99 for an annual subscription. · Crave: subscribe to Crave On-Demand for $9.99 CAD (plus tax) to get your fill of cutting barbs from the mischievous Ru, with new episodes available online and on the Crave app from 9.30pm EST and 6.30pm PST. A free trial of 7-days is available too.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online in the UK

So, Netflix is the only way UK viewers can secure a seat at the Drag Race. New episodes come online first thing Saturday mornings, half a day later than in the US. If you've already got a Netflix subscription, then it's certainly the option you'll need to go for. But anyone from North America travelling or holidaying in the UK should remember they can tap into their local TV coverage and watch the Drag Race live by using a VPN.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online in Australia

In Australia Stan will exclusively stream RuPaul’s Drag Race from February 29, on the same day that the show is broadcast in the US. Monthly subscription to Stan’s basic plan is $10 AUD but new customers are entitled to a generous 30-day free trial. So, if you're find yourself abroad in Australia and want to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online from Down Under, you’ll need to use a VPN service like ExpressVPN as detailed above to access the on-demand streaming service you normally would at home.

Use WOW Presents Plus to watch RuPaul's Drag Race and more

WOW Present Plus is the self-dubbed "official streamer of all things drag" and comes to us from World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race.

As such, it has an impressive catalogue of RuPaul shows - including the latest season 12 episodes - available to stream all over the world including in markets like India, South Africa, the UAE and many other countries. A full list of what's available and where can be found here.

It's a pretty niche offering but if drag shows are your thing, you'll find it also hosts the likes of UNHhhh, Untucked, and Transformations - all for the ultra-affordable price of just $3.99 a month. Best of all, there's a FREE 7-day trial on offer so you can shantay on over and check it out for yourself.