How to watch the Royal Wedding: live stream Harry and Meghan wherever you are

The Royal Wedding - key dates and times The Royal Wedding is taking place on Saturday May 19 in St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle, followed by a procession around the streets of Windsor. Guests are expected to start arriving at the chapel at 9am BST, with Princes William and Harry expected to arrive at around 11:45am BST, followed shortly by HRH Queen Elizabeth II at 11:55am BST. The ceremony itself will start at 12pm BST, with the procession through the streets beginning at 1pm BST. The procession is expected to last for about 25 minutes.

The Royal Wedding is almost here, and you'll be able to watch every moment as Meghan Markle walks down the aisle to marry Prince Harry in St. George's Chapel, on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The service will be conducted by The Rt Revd. David Conner, the Dean of Windsor, and will be officiated by Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury.

It's been six months since the formal announcement of the announcement of the engagement between HRH Prince Harry and the American actress, and excitement is reaching fever pitch.

Ever since Prince Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II first allowed television cameras into the chapel during her wedding to Prince Philip, royal weddings have been an event celebrated the world over.

Harry's mother Princess Diana's wedding to Prince Charles is currently the most watched live television event in UK history with 31 million people tuning in to watch live. Thanks to the wonders of the internet you can be one of the millions watching Harry and Meghan's wedding from anywhere - we have information on your viewing options in Australia, the US, Canada, New Zealand and anywhere else you are in the world..

How to live stream the Royal Wedding in the UK:

There are a number of different options for how to watch the Royal Wedding in the UK. The entire event will be broadcast on BBC One, with coverage running from 9am until 2pm BST, being presented by Dermot O'Leary and Kirsty Young from the castle's moat, with Huw Edwards presenting from the roof of the Windsor Guard Room.

If you'd prefer to hear Philip Schofield and Julie Etchingham's presentation of events, you'll want to tune in to the ITV coverage from 9:25am until 3pm BST. Or just use TVPlayer.com and flick between the two at your will.

There is also the option to watch the event on Sky, where Sky News is broadcasting all the festivities in Ultra HD. The Sky coverage starts at 9am and runs until 3pm.

Live stream the Royal Wedding for free anywhere else in the world:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the Royal Wedding 2018 online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN and then stream the UK coverage. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to stream its coverage of Harry and Megan's big day.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

This is a great service and, crucially, is a free and legal way to stream live all the royal festivities. TVPlayer.com gives you access to tonnes more channels without even having to register your email address.

Where else can I watch the Royal Wedding 2018 using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the Royal Wedding 2018 from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: China, Russia, India, Thailand, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, Finland, Israel, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Egypt and more!

How to live stream the Royal Wedding 2018 in the US:

Like the UK viewers, viewers in the US have a number of different options for how to tune in. Unlike their British counterparts, American viewers are going to need an early start if they plan to watch all the run up to the event.

BBC America will be running a simultaneous broadcast with BBC One, starting at 4:15am ET, 1:15am PT. If you're only wanting to view the event itself, you may be more interested in HBO's coverage that begins with the ceremony at 7:15am ET, 4:15am PT.

Both BBC America and HBO require a subscription to watch, should you want a free to watch option, it's worth checking out CBS, NBC, ABC and Good Morning America which will each be devoting time on Saturday to the festivities. If you're not going to be near a TV set, there will be online and mobile coverage from most of these providers too.

How to live stream the Royal Wedding 2018 in Canada:

It's a simpler proposition if you're in Canada, with the ceremony being broadcast by CBC from 4am EST (1am PT). Remember, the ceremony itself will only start at 7am ET, 4am PT, so if that's all you're interested in seeing, don't set your alarm too early.

How to live stream the Royal Wedding 2018 in Australia:

Australian viewers have a number of different options for watching the marriage ceremony for free, with the BBC broadcast being shown simultaneously by Foxtel, starting at 7pm AEST.

If you'd rather have coverage that is more Aussie-flavored, there's local coverage from ABC, SBS, Seven, and Nine, with start times ranging from 7pm to 7.30pm AEST.

How to live stream the Royal Wedding 2018 in New Zealand:

Your choices are a little more limited if you're in New Zealand, with the BBC coverage being broadcast by TVNZ from 10.30pm Wellington-time. This is only the final half hour of the preamble so you'll see the royal family arrive but not the rest of the guests.

If that's too late a night for you, TVNZ will also be showing highlights the following day.

Main image courtesy of eurovision.TV