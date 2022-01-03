Audio player loading…

Plagued by bureaucracy after seeking treatment for her severely ill son in the US, streetwise Cambodian doctor Thony De La Rosa makes a deal with the devil and becomes a part of the Las Vegas underground to give her boy a fighting chance. It's a thrilling premise, so read on as we explain how to watch The Cleaning Lady online from anywhere.

Thony trades in the stethoscope for solutions and sponges when her visa expires and her five-year-old is denied the treatment he so urgently needs, but the capital of second chances offers a lifeline she's in no position to pass up.

Trapped at the scene of a messy murder, the sharp-witted Thony does what she needs to, bargaining with Las Vegas mobster Arman Morales by offering to cover up kills by scrubbing away spills.

Thus an unlikely alliance is forged, but tormented and trapped between her circumstances and ideals, Thony knows that one false move would bring an already precarious arrangement crashing down.

Brace yourself for unceasing tension and read on as we detail how to watch The Cleaning Lady online.

How to watch The Cleaning Lady online from outside your country

If you're abroad right now, regional restrictions may prevent you from watching The Cleaning Lady online.

Luckily, a VPN provides a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to that of another country, which means you can gain access to your preferred IPTV service and watch episodes of the latest buzz-worthy shows from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch The Cleaning Lady from abroad

How to watch The Cleaning Lady online in the US for FREE

Sling TV offers local Fox channels The Cleaning Lady airs at 9pm ET/PT every Monday night starting January 3, on Fox. If you're a cord-cutter, or don't have the channel as part of your TV package, there are plenty of over-the-top streaming services that will let you stream Fox online. Great-value Sling TV offers local Fox channels in most major markets as part of its Blue package, which also includes 30+ other channels, such as TNT, USA Network, NFL Network and Nick Jr. It usually costs $35 a month, but Sling is currently offering new subscribers a whole month of Sling Blue for just $10. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes Fox is FuboTV. And, better still, it also offers a FREE FuboTV trial. The OTT streamer is a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN, for $64.99 a month.

How to watch The Cleaning Lady online in Canada

CTV For viewers in Canada, CTV is showing The Cleaning Lady at the same time - that's every Monday at 9pm ET/PT, from January 3. What's more, each episode will be added to the network’s on-demand platform after it airs, and if you're a cable customer, they’ll be available to watch completely free. Unfortunately, CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option - so if you don't have it as part of a cable package, you're out of luck. Canadians out of the country right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

Can I watch The Cleaning Lady online in the UK?

There's no word yet on when The Cleaning Lady will air in the UK, though we're hoping that we'll find out towards the end of its run in the US and Canada.

It's possible that when it does land, it'll be exclusive to Sky, but nothing's confirmed yet.

Can I watch The Cleaning Lady online in Australia?

It's the same situation Down Under, where at the time of writing there's no official word on a release date or TV channel for The Cleaning Lady in Australia.