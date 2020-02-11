How to watch Love Island online: stream the winter series from UK or abroad

Winter may not be our type but this hit TV series certainly is, with some shocking re-couplings and plenty of villa drama, it's safe to say Love Island is certainly living up to its name.

If you're ready to go all factor 50 on this show, make sure you keep reading as we tell you how you can watch Winter Love Island online from anywhere in the world.

Watch Love Island online: when and where? ITV2 is your holiday destination, tune in every night at 9pm. You'll get a brand new episode every day of the week, apart from Saturday for the next three weeks! And if you need more Love Island remember that the spin-off After Sun is on every Monday.

Well, it's certainly been a dramatic couple of days, Paige and Finn are officially boyfriend and girlfriend and Callum and Molly are still cracking on in front of Shaugnha.

Not to mention, we had to say goodbye to not one but two couples! Don't worry if you haven't caught up yet - we won't spoil anything.

However it's not all bad news, the islanders were treated to a performance by the one and only Sean Paul!

The only thing we can confidently say is that the islanders never know what's coming, but at least they can enjoy all of the action from the very luxurious villa in South Africa - reportedly worth 5.3 million.

Ready to watch the next episode or still have a few episodes to catch up? Keep scrolling and we'll tell you how to watch Winter Love Island online whether you're in the UK or mismatched a holiday.

How to watch Winter Love Island online for free in the UK:

If you're going to be in the UK the whole time the show is on then watching it couldn't be easier. Simple gather your friends and families around the TV at 9pm every day (apart from Saturday's) and tune in to ITV2.

But if you would rather watch Love Island online you can easily catch it via the ITV website or watch it on your mobile devices via the ITV Hub app which you can download here for Android and here for your iPhone or iPad.

The other way to watch ITV online is to go via TVPlayer.com - we actually prefer this option as the stream tends to be better quality and more robust. It's also a faster site, more responsive and quicker to get up and running with. It's still free and legal, too.

How to watch Winter Love Island online from outside the country:

If you’re from the UK and have planned a holiday while the show is on we won't be jealous that you're in the sun whilst we face the cold and rain - we'll just tell you how you can still get your fix and avoid any annoying geo-blocking. By using a VPN, you can change your IP address to one in the UK which will allow you to stream the event using your ITV account. Keep reading and we’ll show you how.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the very best you can download in 2020. We rate ExpressVPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) so highly because it's so fast, secure, simple to use and you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months FREE with an annual plan as well as 49% off. And while a VPN is the perfect antidote to being on holiday without your Winter Love Island fix, that's not all they're good for. From unblocking restricted sites and watching the likes of Netflix and Hulu abroad, to adding that extra level of security for banking and shopping, a VPN is always helpful.

Who are the Winter Love Island 2020 islanders?

Siannise Fudge, 25 from Bristol

Jess Gale, 20 from London

Shaugnha Phillips, 25 from London

Paige Turley, 22 from Scotland

Mike Boateng, 24 from Manchester

Callum Jones, 23 from Manchester

Nas Majeed, 23 from London

Luke Mabbott, 24 from Middlesbrough

Luke Trotman, 22 from Luton

Demi Jones, 21 from Portsmouth

Priscilla Anyabu, 25 from London

Molly Smith, 23 from Manchester

Natalia Zoppa, 20 from Manchester

Ched Uzor, 23 from Surrey

Who has been dumped from the villa?

Ollie Williams, 23 from Cornwall

Eve Gale, 20 from London

Connagh Howard, 27 from Cardiff

Connor Durman, 25 from Brighton

Leanne Amaning, 22 from London

Sophie Piper, 21 from Essex

Wallace Wilson, 24 from Inverness

Who will be hosting Winter Love Island?

Even though Caroline Flack has been the familiar face for the past five years for this popular show, she has stepped down this year as she was charged for assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Laura Whitmore will be replacing Caroline as the host of this hit TV series. For those of you who haven't heard of her before, Whitmore is an Irish broadcaster and actress.

Fans can rest assured that this will be the only big change occurring, you can still expect to see comedian Iain Stirling cracking jokes and voicing over the series.

Who were the winners of Love Island 2019?

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea, and although they have now parted ways - it's safe to say they were everyone's favourite couple for a while. Amber entered the villa on day one and although she had a bit of a tough time, she definitely rose above as she was crowned the winner - and Greg entered the villa on day 43.

What do the winners of Winter Love Island UK get?

Apart from finding their soul mates of course, they also get a whopping £50,000 which they can choose to split with their partner or keep to themselves. And of course, they get to be crowned as that year's winners inevitably going down into the Love Island hall of fame.

How long is Winter Love Island on for?

Although ITV have kept it fairly quiet, we can expect for this season to run the usual time as the other seasons so you should be getting six to eight weeks of drama, bombshells and plenty of gossip!