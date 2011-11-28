WIN! 5 Pure EVOKE-1S Marshall DAB radios worth £119.99 each

TechRadar has once again joined forces with UK DAB radio colossus, Pure, to give away some ultra cool digital radios.

The Pure EVOKE-1S Marshall DAB radio combines the award-winning quality of Pure's EVOKE-1S radio with the legendary style of Marshall Amplification to deliver a DAB radio that really rocks.

EVOKE-1S Marshall is wrapped in black vinyl, just like a Marshall amp, with solid wood construction, brass-effect control panel and a black metallic speaker grille. The fierce yellow-on-black display features adjustable brightness and just like its predecessor, the volume dial goes up to 11!

Other features include ChargePAK compatibility for rocking out on the go for up to 24 hours between charges; an OLED display; a light sensor which automatically adjusts display brightness; 30 station presets (30 digital radio or FM); an auxiliary input to connect an iPod or MP3 player; and FM with RDS for maximum station choice.

TextSCAN and Intellitext are also included so that scrolling text can be paused and controlled as well as stored for browsing at a later date.

