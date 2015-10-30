13 scary movies to stream and make you scream this Halloween

Movies to make you scream
It's that time of year again, when we willingly submit ourselves to bouts of terror and dread, all for the sake of avoiding the increasingly chilly autumn winds.
Indeed, Halloween is a "hallowed" time for watching movies with those we love. From campy and corny to gruesome and gory (call me Dr. Seuss,) nothing says fun like a Halloween flick. However, choosing from the bounty of frightening films can be a ghastly thing.
To make your life easier, I've picked the 13 essential Halloween film to watch or rewatch this unholiest of holidays on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu Plus. The movies are listed in no particular order and are a mixture of fun, scary and occasionally brain-dead entertainment.
I will include a "fright-o-meter" for each film, measuring the terror of the flick on a scale of one to five Donald Trumps (or Trumpkins, because why not have fun with it?) The fright level will be about more than jump scares and gore, but will take into account the suspense and horror that the film builds.
Also, since this is a list about movies and this is the internet, you will undoubtedly disagree with most of my choices and probably respond with some witty memes or insults. I thank you in advance for the laughs. Let's get started.
Night of the Living Dead
Streaming service where you'll find it: Amazon Prime (US/UK)
It's hard to top a classic. George A. Romero's iconic zombie horror flick is the perfect film to watch this Halloween season. Night of the Living Dead not only inspired an entire genre of horror, but also still stands as a culturally relevant and entertaining film.
Night of the Living Dead offers us everything we want from a Halloween movie: blood, guts and classic campy fun. You can't go wrong with this one on October 31.
Fright level = 4/5 Trumpkins
American Psycho
Streaming service where you'll find it: Netflix (US)
Netflix undoubtedly has the widest variety of fantastic films to watch this Halloween season, starting with this hilarious and sinister horror-comedy starring Christian Bale and directed by Mary Harron.
This film is based on Bret Easton Ellis's 1991 novel of the same name and follows a well-off Manhattan investment banker who moonlights as a dark-humored serial killer. Sounds fun, right? If you're in the mood for an enthralling creepy film with some scathing social satire, grab the candy corn and watch Christian Bale deliver his iconic, unsettling performance as Patrick Bateman.
Fright level = 3/5 Trumpkins
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Streaming service where you'll find it: Netflix (US)
It just doesn't get any more perfect for Halloween than this. Tim Burton's classic stop-motion film, directed by Henry Selik is a picture people of all ages can enjoy this season.
The dark musical follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town who finds a portal to Christmas Town and proceeds to celebrate the occasion. This is hands down one of the greatest Halloween films ever made, with infectious tunes and twisted dark humor.
If you've never seen this movie, watch it this Halloween and then again at Christmas. You've got some serious catching up to do.
Fright level = 1/5 Trumpkins
The Blair Witch Project
Streaming service where you'll find it: Hulu Plus (US) / Netflix (UK)
Sorry to break it to you Hulu users, but generally speaking you're better off binge-watching American Horror Story than searching for worthwhile horror flicks. That being said, Hulu subscribers do have access to one of the best found-footage films ever made: The Blair Witch Project.
While this movie is almost a sin because it kicked off the overused trope eventually seen in every Paranormal Activity movies (yawn), Blair Witch did found-footage right. The film follows three student filmmakers in Burkittsville, Maryland who are filming a documentary on Blair Witch, a local legend.
The Blair Witch Project stands as one of the most successful independent films of all time, as well as a deeply unsettling and suspenseful horror movie. If you've never seen it, it's absolutely worth a view.
Fright level = 3.5/5 Trumpkins
The Babadook
Streaming service where you'll find it: Netflix (US/UK)
For any true fan of the horror genre, the Australian film The Babadook is absolutely essential viewing.
What made The Babadook so brilliant is that it throws away the cheap jump scares that plague horror films today and replaces it with a well-written, deeply unnerving story about a mother and her son. Without ruining it, I will say that The Babadook completely reinvents what it means to experience a monster movie.
Admittedly, this isn't for everyone. It's not a film for cheap thrills or laughable horror-comedy tropes. The Babadook is a well thought out, incredibly disturbing psychological thriller that is, in my opinion, the new benchmark for modern monster horror.
Fright level = 5/5 Trumpkins
Gremlins
Streaming service where you'll find it: Amazon Prime (US)
What can I say? It's the Gremlins.
If you (somehow) haven't seen this film, just watch it and thank me later.
Fright level = 2/5 Trumpkins
Silence of the Lambs
Streaming service where you'll find it: Netflix (US)
Silence of the Lambs isn't what you think of when you hear the phrase "Halloween movie." There's no over-the-top gore or spooky mythical monster. Instead, this Academy Award-winning film is a deeply chilling psychological thriller that will leave you speechless long after the credits have rolled.
This film features Anthony Hopkins' iconic cannibalistic psychopath, Hannibal Lecter, as an advisor to a young FBI hopeful on her search for a deranged serial killer named Buffalo Bill. While this may not be your classic Halloween flick, Silence of the Lambs embodies the nuance of horror in every sense of the word and is well worth the watch.
Fright level = 4/5 Trumpkins
The Sixth Sense
Streaming service where you'll find it: Netflix (US)
The Sixth Sense, M. Night Shyamalan's first film, came out in 1999 and to this day stands as a pillar of the thriller/suspense genre.
The story revolves around a young boy who is plagued with visions of ghosts that no one else can see, eventually opening up to a child psychologist. From there, the film takes several twists and turns, culminating in the most shocking twist ending since The Empire Strikes Back.
For anyone looking for a truly great film, with a compelling ghost story and thrilling finale, The Sixth Sense should absolutely be on your list.
Fright level = 2/5 Trumpkins
The Addams Family
Streaming service where you'll find it: Netflix (US/UK)
Wait, Doc Brown is Uncle Fester? Count me in!
Seriously, this movie is a blast. Basically everyone is familiar the kooky Addams family we've come to know and love, and to me this film is criminally underrated.
If you're looking for a fun, unique and hilariously dark comedy to kill a few hours with this 31st, you absolutely can't go wrong with The Addams Family.
Fright level = 1.5/5 Trumpkins
Let the Right One In
Streaming service where you'll find it: Netflix (US)
The Swedish romantic horror film called Let the Right One In just may be the most unique horror film I've seen.
The film focuses on the relationship between a young boy named Oskar and his new, mysterious neighbor named Eli in a winding modern interpretation of a vampire story.
Yes, you will have to read subtitles to get the dialogue, but this film is a breath of fresh air to the vampire genre. I highly recommended it.
Fright level = 3.5/5 Trumpkins
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
Streaming service where you'll find it: Netflix (US/UK)
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil is, well, just plain fun.
For those not in the know, the premise is this: two men, Tucker and Dale, are mistaken by a group of clueless college students for murdering hillbillies. Somehow, it only gets crazier from there.
The flick enjoys a well-earned 84% on Rotten Tomatoes and is, in my opinion, the most fun to be had on any streaming service. There's heart, scares and plenty of laughs to go around in this one.
Fright level = 3/5 Trumpkins
Scream
Streaming service where you'll find it: Amazon Prime (US) / Netflix (UK)
Directed by the late, great horror master Wes Craven, Scream is the quintessential slasher.
We all know the story: a deranged man with an affinity for horror flicks is stalking the citizens of the quaint town of Woodsboro and slashing them to bits. The classic campy feel and horrifying kills combine to make an instant classic.
It's excellent, mindless fun for the Halloween season, brought to life by one of the most inventive directors in the horror genre. Scream is a guaranteed hit at your Halloween parties for decades to come.
Fright level = 4.5/5 Trumpkins
Rosemary's Baby
Streaming service where you'll find it: Netflix (US)
Other than Psycho, Rosemary's Baby is arguably the most iconic horror film ever made. Directed by the revolutionary Roman Polanski, this film has somehow remained relevant nearly 50 years after its release. It's even preserved in the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress.
This film delves into dark places, including child sacrifice, and is sure to upset and frighten you down to the core. What else could we ask for from a horror movie? If you've never seen Polanski's classic film, put this near the top of your list this Halloween.
Fright level = 4/5 Trumpkins