13 scary movies to stream and make you scream this Halloween

It's that time of year again, when we willingly submit ourselves to bouts of terror and dread, all for the sake of avoiding the increasingly chilly autumn winds.

Indeed, Halloween is a "hallowed" time for watching movies with those we love. From campy and corny to gruesome and gory (call me Dr. Seuss,) nothing says fun like a Halloween flick. However, choosing from the bounty of frightening films can be a ghastly thing.

To make your life easier, I've picked the 13 essential Halloween film to watch or rewatch this unholiest of holidays on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu Plus. The movies are listed in no particular order and are a mixture of fun, scary and occasionally brain-dead entertainment.

I will include a "fright-o-meter" for each film, measuring the terror of the flick on a scale of one to five Donald Trumps (or Trumpkins, because why not have fun with it?) The fright level will be about more than jump scares and gore, but will take into account the suspense and horror that the film builds.

Also, since this is a list about movies and this is the internet, you will undoubtedly disagree with most of my choices and probably respond with some witty memes or insults. I thank you in advance for the laughs. Let's get started.