Get the 9.7-inch iPad Pro (32GB) for $150 off today at Best Buy

The iPad Pro 10.5 was announced just one week ago, and already deals on the smallest of Apple's last generation Pro tablets are cropping up.

Namely, Best Buy is taking $150 off the iPad Pro 9.7 with Wi-Fi and 32GB as part of its Deal of the Day promotion. That brings the iPad Pro 9.7 price from $599.99 down to $449.99, but only for today.

For comparison, the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, which features more screen real estate and boosted internals, costs $649.

Should you buy the new, larger, more expensive iPad Pro over the old, smaller, cheaper tablet? The iPad Pro 10.5 does feature key chipset upgrades and more enhanced screen tech to go along with the bigger size, but at the end of the day, for average users the iPad Pro 9.7 will do more than a fine job for you.

Just note you'll still need to buy an Apple Pencil separately. Normally $99.99, Best Buy is offering the stylus for $94.99 right now.

Via The Verge; Source 9to5Toys