Get free 2-day shipping on last-minute deals at Walmart

Christmas is almost here, and that means it's time to purchase those last-minute gifts before it's too late – and Walmart is here to help this year by offering free 2-day shipping on some of its best-selling gifts.

The retail giant is offering free 2-day shipping on a variety of items if you place your order by tomorrow, before 2pm local time. The best part about this promotion? All of the items are also on sale.



The best deal we've seen from Walmart, and an excellent gift idea, is the latest Apple iPad. For a limited time you can get the 32GB iPad on sale for $220 – that's the lowest price we've seen for this 9-inch tablet.

Our other favorite discounted gifts include the Fitbit Versa for $148.96, the Google Home Mini for $29 and the Microsoft Xbox One S Bundle for $199.



Shop the rest of Walmart's last-minute deals below – and remember that tomorrow is your last day for free 2-day shipping.

Last-minute deals at Walmart:

Fitbit Versa Smart Watch $199.95 $148.96 at Walmart

If you don't want to splurge on an Apple Watch the Fitbit Versa is a great option, and it's currently $50 off at Walmart. The lightweight, swim-proof smartwatch can text and make calls, track your activity and sleep, and play music – all with 4-day-plus battery life.

23andMe Personal Ancestry Kit $99.97 $69 at Walmart

Get the best-selling 23andMe Ancestry Kit for $30 off at Walmart. The DNA kit allows you to get a summary of your ancestry composition with detailed percentages from regions around the world.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Bundle $299.99 $199 at Walmart

Today only get the Microsoft Xbox One S Forza Horizon 4 Bundle for $199 at Walmart. The Microsoft bundle includes the Xbox One S console, wireless controller and a full-game download of Forza Horizon 4.