Gaming PC deals: save up to $200 on a brand new HP Omen this week

Some fantastic gaming PC deals have landed this week on a range of powerful HP Omen rigs, offering great entry points into the world of enthusiast gaming.

At Best Buy the HP Omen currently has a $100 saving, knocking the price down to just $849.99 (was $949) for a machine that features an AMD Ryzen 5 3600, GTX 1660 Super graphics, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1TB hard drive. These are great mid-range specs that will run any recent game at 1080p with high settings and decent performance - perfect for the first time PC gamer.

If you can afford it, we'd also recommend checking out this upgraded Omen from HP themselves for just $999.99 (was $1,199), which features an upgraded AMD Radeon RX 5700XT graphics card. With that initial upfront $200 saving, you can take full advantage of HP's customize before you buy feature - reinvesting that cash into some handy upgrades if you choose.

Pre-built gaming PCs have come a long way in recent years. While previously getting a machine directly from the manufacturer or via a big retailer meant an unhealthy upcharge, nowadays it can actually save you money upfront. Both these HP gaming PC deals are great value for money and come with that absolutely gorgeous chassis, which to our eyes, looks a lot better than the gaudy gamer aesthetic you find on most cheap cases. If you're after something more portable, you can always check out the best gaming laptop deals and sales we've found this week.

HP Omen gaming desktop | $949.99 $849 at Best Buy

Save $100 on an HP Omen gaming PC this week at Best Buy. Featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 3600, GTX 1660 SUPER, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1TB hard drive, this is a great mid-level machine, and a good value way to get into the world of PC gaming.

HP Omen gaming desktop | $1,199.99 $999 at HP

HP's memorial day sale means you can pick up this upgraded spec Omen for $200 less this week. With an AMD RX 5700XT graphics card, Ryzen 5 3600 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, this is a fantastic machine for 1080p gaming and even as a base for future upgrades.

