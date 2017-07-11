Gamer or student? Get at least £100 off a Dell laptop for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2017 is here, and the retail giant is treating us to some top notch deals, such as at least £100 off two top laptops until midnight tonight.

First up is the Dell Inspiron 7000, a 15.6-inch gaming laptop which is perfect for those looking to take their first steps into the world of PC gaming.

Inside you’ll find an Intel Core i5-7300HQ, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and GTX 1050 4GB graphics card. Let’s be clear, this isn’t a machine that’ll give you 4K gaming at 60fps, but if you’re looking to play some slightly older games it’ll run them at their top graphics level with little problem.

The GeForce GTX 1050 can handle 1080p gaming well, but for the full rundown of its abilities make sure you check out PC Gamer’s GeForce GTX 1050 review.

And just for Amazon Prime Day, the Inspiron 7000 can be yours for just £699.99 - saving you 22% off the RRP of £899.

Heading to uni in September?

If the above deal is out of your price range, fear not, for Amazon has another great laptop deal for Prime Day which is perfect for students looking to get a workhorse for school or university.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6" laptop has been cut to just £279.99 for Amazon Prime Day, a saving of 26% off its £379 retail price.

You'll get a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i3, 4GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive and Windows 10, but this offer will expire at midnight tonight so you'll need to act fast.

It will easily handle web browsing, emails and word processing, plus you'll also be able to watch Netflix and Amazon Prime Video - because everyone needs to relax after a hard day's work.

You'll need to sign up to Amazon Prime to qualify for these deals, but you can currently get a free trial of the service.