Fitbit price cut at Walmart: save on the Fitbit Versa, Charge 2 and Alta HR

Summer is officially here, and if you're looking for an affordable smartwatch deal, then you've come to the right place. Walmart has slashed the price on the popular Fitbit Versa down to $179.95. That's a $20 discount and the lowest price we've found for the smartwatch.



The Fitbit Versa is a health-focused smartwatch that can help you meet your fitness goals while also keeping you connected. The Versa tracks activity, distance, calories burned, and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The Versa also offers personalized workouts with on-screen coaching that will give you real-time stats conveniently on your wrist. The smartwatch also tracks your sleep so you can gain helpful insights to get a better nights rest.



You'll be able to enjoy your favorite music on the Versa with 300+ songs that you can store, or connect to Bluetooth headphones so you can listen to music wire-free. You'll stay connected with access to your favorite apps and the ability to receive notifications, make calls, send messages and more.

If you're interested in a slimmer design, Amazon has the Fitbit Alta HR on sale for just $72.49. While the Alta HR isn't as feature-rich as the Versa, it does offer continuous heart rate monitoring, and tracks activity, exercises, and calories burned.



Amazon also has the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $119.95. That's the best price we've found for the waterproof fitness tracker that offers exercise, sleep and heart rate tracking.

Fitbit deals:

You can also learn more about the above activity trackers by checking out our Fitbit Versa review, Fitbit Alta HR review, and Fitbit Charge 3 review.



