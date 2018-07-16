Epic Xbox One deal throws Sea of Thieves in plus three more games at £199

We have yet another mind-blowing deal for all the Amazon Prime subscribers today: a big Xbox One console, games and accessories bundle.

For just £199.99 you get a 1TB Xbox One S Minecraft Edition box, a vertical stand plus extra games, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 3.

The extra custom Minecraft Creeper controller is what makes this deal extra-special, though. It has a Minecraft-themed look, and costs as much as £64.99 on its own. This full bundle would usually set you back £389.99, but has been knocked down to just £199.99 for Amazon Prime Day.

That’s almost 50 per cent off.

Xbox One S 1TB: was £389.99, now £199.99 Save almost half the RRP price with this superb Xbox One S bundle, throwing in the all-new swashbuckling Sea of Thieves pirate game, as well as Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft and Minecraft Story Mode, a Minecraft themed pad and a stand.View Deal

It’s a great deal for all the Minecraft fans, or anyone who wants a bundle with enough games for months of play time. The Xbox One Minecraft Edition doesn’t just include the full Minecraft game, but also the Explorers Pack DLC and Minecraft Story Mode Season 1.

This is a standalone narrative-led adventure Minecraft fans will love.

The bundle also lets you try out Microsoft’s premium services. There’s a 14-day Xbox Live trial code, which unlocks multiplayer gaming, and a one-month trial for Xbox Game Pass. This lets you play almost 200 Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles, without buying them. It’s the Netflix of Xbox games.

Are you on the hunt for an Xbox One X or PS4 instead? Check out the rest of our Amazon Prime Day coverage for more bargain tip-offs.