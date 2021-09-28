Epic Amazon deal drops the Fire HD 10 tablet to its lowest price ever - today only

Amazon is giving us a Black Friday preview by discounting its best-selling Fire HD 10 tablet down to a new record-low price. Today only, you can get the 64GB Fire HD 10 on sale for $95.99 (was $189.99). That's a massive $94 discount and an incredible deal for Amazon's powerful 10-inch tablet.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet, 64GB (2019): $189.99 $95.99 at Amazon

Save $94 - Amazon's deal of the day includes a massive $94 discount on the 2019 Fire HD 10 tablet, which brings the price down to a record-low of $95.99. The 10-inch tablet packs the powerful octa-core processor, 64GB of storage, and provides an impressive 12-hours of battery life. Please note, this fantastic deal is valid for today only.

The Fire HD 10 tablet features a 10.1-inch Full HD display and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. You can watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, and more, or cozy up with a new book from millions of Kindle eBooks options. The powerful tablet provides up to 12 hours of battery life and comes with a built-in stand that allows for hands-free viewing in landscape and portrait orientations.



Today's epic Amazon deal ends at 12 PM PST and you probably won't see a record-low price like this until the Black Friday 2021 sale begins and the Amazon Black Friday deals land.

