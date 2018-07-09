Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaners are dirt cheap ahead of Amazon Prime Day

As we inch ever closer to Amazon Prime Day – which kicks off on Monday, July 16 at 12pm PT – Amazon is teasing all the deals to come with some notable discounts on must-have tech.

This includes, believe it or not, robot vacuum cleaners. Amazon has two Ecovacs robot vacuums on sale at 30% and 43% off for Prime members, today only.

Before you go off in search of something more "fun" to purchase, think about the last time you vacuumed your home and how you wished you had a little robot that would automatically suck up all your crumbs for you. Got that image?

Now, think about how easy your life would be with either the Ecovacs Deebot 900/901 or the Evocacs Deebot N79S handling the dirty work for you.

Ecovacs Deebot N79S | was $300 now $170 at Amazon

With the Deebot N79S, you can set it and forget it as the robo vac will auto-clean your home while you're out and about. With Alexa and Assistant support, it's a smart robot vacuum, too.View Deal

Ecovacs Deebot 900/901 | was $400 now $280 at Amazon

This Alexa and Assistant compatible robot vacuum will sweep up any debris in its path. You can control it from your smartphone, or set a timer for when you want it to get to work.View Deal