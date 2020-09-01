Early Labor Day sales on laptops could net you a great deal at HP, Dell, Lenovo and more

Even though the Labor Day sales don't officially start until September 7th, we've already spotted some fantastic laptop deals for those who don't want to wait to get their hands on some top tech this week.

Our favorite Labor Day laptop sales kick off with this powerful HP Pavilion 15z for just $649.99 at HP - a discount of $180 on the perfect working from home machine. Considering it's got an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, the sale price is absolutely fantastic - so much so, you'd struggle to find a more powerful machine for less anywhere right now.

Next up are two stunning early Labor Day sales on a couple of Dell XPS 13 laptops, on offer for just $679.99 (with code LTXPS13AFF) and $793.79 (with code SAVE10) respectively. Even though these aren't the latest Dell XPS 13 in the range, they're still packing 10th gen Intel Core processors and solid-state drives and are rocking some of their lowest prices ever, so if you've been on the hunt for a shiny XPS laptop, now's your chance.



Last but not least, we've spotted three awesome deals on some 2-in-1 laptops over at Samsung, Lenovo and Best Buy, including a 2020 HP Spectre x360 for $200 off. Check out these laptop deals just down below, as well as some even cheaper alternatives this weekend. Also recommended is our main Labor Day sales 2020 hub, which has not just more cheap laptops, but also great deals on TVs, furniture and appliances too.



Our favourite Labor Day laptop sales so far

HP Pavilion 15z laptop: $829.99 $649.99 at HP

This HP Pavilion is a no-thrills, productivity workhorse that's perfect for those looking for an exceptional working from home laptop. Inside it's got an AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB of RAM, and a whopping 512GB SSD, making this a high-performance machine indeed. While its chassis isn't quite as premium as the other laptops featured on our list, it's easily the most bang for the buck performance-wise.

2019 Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop: $849.99 $679.99 at Dell

Want something with a little more of a premium build? Use the promo code LTXPS13AFF at checkout to bring this 2019 Dell XPS 13 Touch down to one of it's lowest prices ever. Even though this is a deal for the baseline model, featuring a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, it's still a fantastic price for a Dell XPS 13 and the perfect pickup for college or working from home.



2019 Dell XPS 13 laptop: $899.99 $793.79 at Dell

If you did want a little grunt under the hood however, use the code SAVE10 on this 2019 Dell XPS 13 to bring the price way down to well under $800. This upgraded version has a 10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, specs that will be much more suited to more intensive applications. Again, this one's a great pickup for work, although that stunning display is perfect for casual use too.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 2-in-1 laptop: $849.99 $699.99 at Samsung

A great $200 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha makes it a really good value this week over at the official Samsung store. Not only does it feature Samsung's sought-after QLED display technology, but the specs are fantastic too, with a 10th gen Intel Core i5 and 256GB SSD. If you happen to be trading in an eligible old tablet, Samsung's generous trade-in program can actually bring that price down even further right now as well.

Lenovo Yoga C640 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $999.99 $799.99 at Lenovo

Another fabulous 2-in-1 laptop deal, use code KICKOFFSALE2020 at checkout to knock another $50 off this already discounted Lenovo Yoga C640 - bring the total saving to $200. This machine features a 10th gen Intel Core i7-10510U, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, which are absolutely beastly specs for a 2-in-1. Considering the price, this is a great deal and should definitely be on your radar if you were looking for an excellent alternative to Dell and Apple laptops.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop: $1,249.99 $1,049.99 at Best Buy

Speaking of premium laptops, this stunning 2020 HP Spectre x360 is getting a whole $200 discount right now at Best Buy. This fresh newly updated Spectre features an incredibly thin chassis, near bezel-less display, and a brand new 10th gen Intel Core i5 for good measure. This model also has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, not amazing specs for the price, but these are incredibly well built and slick machines, so you tend to pay a premium for the design.

Best Buy - one of the top destinations for Labor Day sales on laptops

Dell - use code SAVE10 for a site-wide 10% discount on laptops

HP - discounts of up to $200 on an array of Labor Day laptops

Lenovo - fantastic Labor Day sales already live, with more coming next week

Samsung - not just laptops on sale currently, also TVs and cell phones

not just laptops on sale currently, also TVs and cell phones Read more about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sales event

If you need something a little cheaper, we recommend heading over to our cheap laptop deals page, where you'll find options for as little as $189 this week. Conversely, if you're looking for something on the more premium side, check out our best Dell XPS deals and the best HP Spectre x360 deals pages.