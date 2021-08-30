Early Labor Day deals at Amazon: Echo Dot, Ring, Fire tablets and more on sale

Labor Day is exactly one week away, and Amazon is getting a head start with fantastic deals you can shop right now on its best-selling devices. Amazon's early Labor Day sale includes up to 60% in savings on the latest Echo Dot, Fire tablets, Ring Doorbell, the all-new Echo Show, and more.

Some highlighted offers from Amazon's sale include the 4th generation Echo Dot on sale for just $34.99 (was $49.99), the all-new Echo Show 8 on sale for a record-low price of $99.99 (was $129.99), and the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell Pro marked down to just $99.99 (was $139.99).



If you're looking for tablet deals, Amazon is also offering a 25% discount when you buy two kids' Fire tablets, including the all-new HD 8 Kids Pro and all-new HD 10 Kids Pro tablets.



See more of Amazon early Labor Day deals below and if you're interested in more bargains you can see our Labor Day sales guide with bargains from Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's, and more.

Early Labor Day deals at Amazon

Echo Auto: $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - One of our favorite Amazon Labor Day deals is the Echo Auto which is on sale for only $19.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for the handy Echo device that adds Alexa to your car so you can play music, make calls, and more completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids (4th gen): $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - Amazon has the kid-friendly Echo Dot on sale for $44.99, which is only $7 more than the Black Friday all-time low price. The Alexa-enabled smart speaker allows kids to ask questions, play music, read stories, and more.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen): $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - Amazon's early Labor Day sale has the best-selling 4th generation Echo Dot on sale for $34.99. That's a 30% discount for the Alexa-enabled smart speaker and only $6 more than the record-low Black Friday price.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're looking for a more robust smart speaker, Amazon also has the Echo speaker on sale for $79.99. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen): $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - Amazon's Labor Day sale has the Echo Show 5 down to a new record-low price of $44.99. The compact smart display works with Amazon Alexa so you can play music, make calls, set alarms, and more completely hands-free.

All-new Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The all-new Echo Show 8 is getting a rare $30 price cut at Amazon's early Labor Day sale. The 2021 smart home display allows you to make video calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices with this Alexa-enabled smart display.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Certified Refurbished): $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - A fantastic price, Amazon has this certified refurbished Ring Doorbell 2 on sale for $89.99. The newest generation doorbell now features improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and crisper night vision.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro (Certified Refurbished): $139.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - For a limited time, you can get a certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for just $99.99 - $70 less than the standard Ring Pro. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet: buy two, save 25% at Amazon

Save $50 - The cheapest Kids Fire tablet deal, Amazon is offering a 25% discount when you purchase two Fire 7 Kids Pro tablets. The 7-inch tablet is designed for kids ages 6+ and comes with a slim kid-friendly case and one year of Amazon Kids Plus.

All-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet: buy two, save 25% at Amazon

Save $100 - You can save $100 when you buy two Fire HD 10 Kids tablets at Amazon's early Labor Day sale. The 10-inch tablet comes with an adjustable stand so kids can go hands-free and provides up to 12 hours of battery life.

All-new Echo Buds: $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon's latest sale has the all-new Echo Buds on sale for $89.99 - only $10 more than the record-low Prime Day price. Amazon's wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and work with Alexa to stream music, make calls, get directions, and more.

