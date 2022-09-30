Audio player loading…

Creating a hygienic home is now made easier, with Dyson’s brand-new generation of cord-free vacuum cleaners, the Dyson V15 Detect. Engineered to reveal hidden dust, and equipped with an acoustic piezo sensor to enable scientific proof of what's been sucked up as small as 10 microns, these new Dyson technologies redefine deep cleaning at home.

Hyperdymium Power

(Image credit: Dyson)

Developed by a team of 370 engineers globally, these latest vacuums use a Dyson Hyperdymium motor which generates up to 230 air watts of suction and 5-stage filtration captures 99.99% of dust particles down to 0.3 microns for a powerful deep clean. Part of an all-new range of Dyson vacuums that cover the different cleaning needs of every household, these machines help create hygienic homes at a time when 95% of people are cleaning more than ever before.

See the unseen

(Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson’s precisely angled beam integrated into the cleaner head reveals hidden dust, reassuring you that your home has been deep cleaned.

The idea came about when a Dyson Engineer noticed that airborne particles in their home glistened in the sun. They began to research how they could take this notion and apply it to the fine dust we cannot see in our home. The team experimented with lights in the lab to test how this could be achieved, and a new solution was born.

Dyson engineers integrated a green angled beam – chosen for its ability to provide the best contrast – into the Slim Fluffy cleaner head, positioning it precisely at a 1.5 degree angle, 7.3mm off the ground. It means hidden dust on the floor surface that is otherwise invisible to the naked eye can be seen and removed.

Understand what you’re cleaning

(Image credit: Dyson)

Understanding that now more than ever people want more hygienic homes, Dyson engineers set about developing a technology which enables the user to measure the dust it detects and then displays it on an LCD screen for real time scientific proof of a deep clean.

So, how does this work? An acoustic piezo sensor has been integrated into the vacuum. Carbon fibre filaments in the cleaner head pick up microscopic particles which are sized and counted up to 15,000 times a second. The dust enters the vacuum and hits the acoustic piezo sensor within the bin inlet with the tiny vibrations being converted to electrical signals. The dust size and quantity are shown on the in-built LCD screen, so the user can see how much dust the vacuum has removed, as well as the different sizes of particles and deliver scientific proof of a deep clean.

The vacuums have been designed so that they automatically increase suction power when they come across a large amount of dust. This happens in auto mode, when the piezo sensor detects high concentrations of dust, and reactive suction power is triggered to automatically increase in power. When dust levels normalise, suction power is reduced to its previous level.

No more hair tangles - with the Tangle Free Mini Motor head attachment

Dyson Engineers also looked to solve the problem of removing hair on the tangle free mini motor head. This is often a challenge for many vacuums, despite claims to the contrary, so we have developed a new anti-tangle conical brush bar which spirals hair off and into the bin. This prevents the wrapping of hair around the brush bar. Designed for human and pet hair, our engineers delicately tweaked the precise angle of the bristles on the tool, to ensure the release force did not tangle the hair and tested the tool on multiple hair types.

New anti-tangle High Torque cleaner head

This is Dyson’s powerful V15 Detect High Torque cleaner head that prevents tangling. The cleaner head now has 56 polycarbonate teeth which looks like a comb. These small teeth prevent tangling around the bristles when you are cleaning, and automatically clears hair from the brush bar, so you don’t have to.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Filtration

The Dyson V15 Detect features Dyson’s 5-stage advanced filtration technologies, capturing 99.97% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, to expel cleaner air. Our Dyson cyclone technology is efficient at separating dust and dirt from floors and surfaces and whole machine sealing means this isn’t leaked back into your homes.

Dyson V15 Detect Pricing and Availability

The new Dyson V15 Detect Absolute is now available in the UAE and Saudi Arabic and is priced at AED 2,899 and SAR 3099 respectively.

To buy and learn more about the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute, visit here for UAE and here (opens in new tab) for KSA.