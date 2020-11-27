Dell XPS 13 start at just $649 after top Black Friday laptop deals give huge price cuts

On the hunt for a Dell XPS 13 in today's Black Friday laptop deals? We're also looking, and we think we've found the ultimate price cuts today - courtesy of the official Dell store's flash sales.

Dell XPS 13 Black Friday laptop deals start at just $649.99 right now for a baseline (but still super speedy) 10th gen Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 2019 variant. Is this the cheapest price we'll see over Black Friday? We definitely think so - it is after all a $200 discount, and one of the lowest we've seen all year.

If you want something with a little more power, we recommend this 10th gen Intel Core i7-equipped Dell XPS 13 for $879.99 - the recipient of a tasty $170 discount. Need even more power? Check out this stunning Dell XPS 13 Touch for $1,249 - which not only has a $400 price cut but a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM to go along with its Core i7 processor.

We've rounded up a couple of today's best Dell XPS 13 Black Friday laptop deals for you to check out. Which one do we recommend? We like the cheaper one today, but quite honestly all Dell XPS 13's are great machines. We review each one heavily for our best laptops buying guide and they never fail to impress, so these deals get the thumbs up from us.

The cheapest Dell XPS 13 this Black Friday

Cheapest XPS 13 right now Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB: $849.99 $649.99 at Dell

This Dell XPS 13 is going for really cheap right now. While you're getting a slightly thicker bottom bezel on that screen the components here are outstanding - a 10th gen Intel i3-10110U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD just can't be argued with at this price.

More Dell XPS 13 Black Friday laptop deals

Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch laptop: $1,049.99 $879.99 at Dell

Save $170 - You'll find an $879.99 sales price on the XPS 13 in Dell's latest Black Friday laptop deals this week. That's an excellent $170 discount on the usual price that would send you straight over $1,000. Under the hood you'll find a quad-core 10th generation i7 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD inside here.

Dell XPS 13, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $1,599.99 $1,099.99 at Dell

Save $500 - Get an incredible $500 savings on the Dell XPS 13 with 10th generation Intel Core i7-10710U, Intel UHD Graphics, 16GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 13.3-inch 4K InfinityEdge touch display. Hurry - almost all claimed!

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop: $1,249.99 $1,129.99 at Dell

Save $120 - Grab the powerful new Dell XPS 13 with a big discount. The 2-in-1 laptop packs a 13.4-inch touch display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor.

Dell XPS 13 Touch: $1,649 $1,249 at Dell

Save $400 - The Dell XPS 13 is by far one of our favorite laptops. It's thin, light, gorgeous, and most importantly, fast as heck. And, in Dell's latest Black Friday laptop deals you can save a massive $400 on a model with a Core i7 and 16GB of RAM – you even get a touch screen out of the deal.

