Dell Presidents' Day sales: massive deals on Inspiron, XPS, and Alienware laptops

Dell's Presidents' Day laptop deals are offering big money off some of your favorite computers right now. The sale is extensive, and we're seeing price drops on a range of powerful Inspiron and XPS machines as well as Alienware gaming laptops. With price tags starting at under $200, there's going to be something for everyone here - from everyday web browsing basics all the way through to sophisticated powerhouses of computing.

The Inspiron range of Dell laptop deals available right now starts off with a $149 14-inch computer, but you'll also find the fantastic Inspiron 15 sporting a 10th generation processor, 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM for just $399. These are the everyday browsers of the recent Dell laptop deals, offering zippy specs on smaller machines designed for portability and multi-tasking over high-performance programs or games.

If you're looking for something with a bit more of an impact, the XPS line is one of Dell's most popular laptop ranges with creatives. We've seen cheaper prices on similar models over the past few months, but these are the lowest prices you'll find from the XPS range right now. You'll find the most power in the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, a tablet / laptop hybrid offering a 10th generation i7 processor with 16GB of RAM for just $1,249 right now.

For the gamers, we're seeing some stunning Alienware M15 and M17 gaming laptop deals. You can take between $600 and $700 off the price tags of these premium gaming laptops, with the M15 model coming in at just $1,349 with some killer specs to boot. These Alienware gaming laptop deals are offering amazing prices on high end configurations right now, so if you've been saving for a new rig now's the time to take the leap.

We've rounded up our top picks of the best Dell laptop deals going right now, and we've broken them up their Inspiron / XPS / Alienware families.

Shop all Dell Presidents' Day laptop sales at Dell

Shop all Presidents' Day sales

The latest Dell Inspiron laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 14 3000 14-inch laptop | $249.99 $149.99 at Dell

This Dell Inspiron laptop deal is offering a cheap and cheerful everyday browsing experience for just $149 right now. That's a fantastic price for a Dell computer, and the N4000 processor, 64GB of memory and 4GB RAM will be more than enough for cheap web browsing and email.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6-inch laptop | $649.99 $399.99 at Dell

The Inspiron 15 5000 kicks things up a notch with an impressive 10th generation i5 processor, 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM tucked away in a $400 price tag right now. That's a fantastic price for a powerful laptop ready to take on a range of multi-tasking functions and a couple of more power hungry programs.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1 15.6-inch laptop | $799.99 $599.99 at Dell

If you're after more storage and more flexibility in your work, this 2-in-1 laptop deal from Dell can transform your computer into a handy tablet in seconds. Plus, you're picking up a massive 512GB SSD for $600 which is a steal in itself. You're keeping that 10th generation i5 processor and 8GB of RAM to make sure everything runs smoothly as well.

View Deal

New Inspiron 15 7000 15.6-inch laptop | $1,049 $849.99 at Dell

You're dropping down to the previous generation of Intel processors with this 7000 model, but you're graduating to an i7 to make up for it. That's big power when combined with a 512GB SSD and 8GB RAM. Plus, you're also being treated to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, so you'll be able to get some media editing and gaming going on this new Inspiron as well.

View Deal

Today's best Dell XPS deals

Dell XPS 15 15.6-inch laptop | $1,549 $1,199.99 at Dell

Again, this XPS 15 kicks things down to a 9th generation processor, but you're grabbing an i7 hexa-core model to ramp up your power. You're picking up a standard 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM, but the 15.6-inch display is a treat to behold.

View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 13.4-inch laptop | $1,649 $1,249.99 at Dell

With a 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this 2-in-1 Dell XPS 13 is easily one of the most powerful models on sale today. This is a beast of a computer, easily capable of multi-tasking between high-performance programs.

View Deal

Latest Alienware gaming laptop deals

Alienware M15 R1 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $2,099 $1,349.99 at Dell

This Alienware M15 gaming laptop deal offers a configuration that packs some serious power. There's a hexa-core 9th generation i7 processor hidden away in this low price tag, along with a 512GB SSD, massive 32GB RAM, and impressive RTX 2060 graphics.

View Deal

Alienware M17 17.3-inch gaming laptop | $2,829 $2,199.99 at Dell

If you're after the big-screen treatment, you'll find a gorgeous 17.3-inch display on this Alienware M17 gaming laptop. Not only that, but you're grabbing 512GB of SSD storage, 16GB RAM and eye-watering RTX 2080 graphics as well.

View Deal

Looking for more? We're running through all the latest cheap laptop deals available right now but we've also got plenty of gaming laptop sales up our sleeve as well. If you're looking to stick with Dell, we're also on the hunt for the best XPS 13 and 15 prices.