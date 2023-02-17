Dell Presidents' Day sale: save up to $500 on XPS, Alienware, and Inspiron laptops

The Dell Presidents' Day sale has officially landed for 2023, with a range of awesome laptop deals at the official Dell store. We've been busy rounding up our favorites here at TechRadar, and we've got some fantastic recommendations to share.

As you'd imagine, there are Presidents' Day laptop sales that cover all budgets today (Dell has a huge selection, after all), and we think that these are collectively some of the best deals we've seen at the site since Black Friday. Here are our top picks:

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $599 now $399.99 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i5-1135G7

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB On the hunt for a solid workhorse on a budget? Look no further than this incredibly well-priced Dell Inspiron. A full $200 price cut makes this one a really great value machine with its powerful Core i5 processor. While we'd have loved to have seen a bigger SSD on this one, you're getting a ton of power for all your everyday tasks on a relatively reasonable budget here. Ideal for: those on a budget

Avoid if: you need lots of storage Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $849 now $599.99 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i7-1255U

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB Another incredibly competitively priced machine, this mid-range Dell Inspiron 15 is a stellar buy if you need a ton of power but don't want to break the bank. For the price, getting one of the latest 12th gen Core i7 processors is fantastic - and you'll get a full kit of 16GB RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD to top it all off. Ideal for: working from home

Avoid if: you want a premium machine Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Dell XPS 13: was $1,009 now $999 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i7-1250U

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB While a high asking price makes this Dell XPS 13 a difficult recommendation for those on a budget, those with a bit of cash to spend will find a ton of value with this listing at Dell. Not only are you getting $100 off one of the best laptops money can buy, but this particular model features a full set of 16GB RAM, a spacious drive, and a fairly new 12th gen Intel Core i7 processor. Put together you're getting a super portable machine with plenty of power and a drop-dead gorgeous design. Ideal for: productivity on the go

Avoid if: you're happy with just the basics Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Of the three, we'd recommend the top one as the best laptop deal for most users who simply want to cover the basics, like answering emails, streaming videos, or shopping online. The Core i5 inside is enough to suffice for the basics, and you may get away with simply opting for this one versus the middle choice if you're not a power user.

If you do think you'll be running intensive applications, however, then the middle choice is absolutely fantastic. It's got a bigger storage drive, and the Core i7 chip inside will absolutely breeze through spreadsheets or productivity applications. Note, however, that it's not a super high-end machine design-wise. For something a little 'special,' you'll want to opt for our final choice on the stunning Dell XPS 13. This model isn't just powerful and lightweight, but it has a superbly premium design and display that set it apart from most Windows laptops.

Note, while these top three are our three favorite laptop deals in the Dell Presidents' Day sale, there are a number of other listings that are definitely worth checking out. We've rounded these up just below, and you'll also find plenty of other recommendations over at our main Presidents' Day sales hub.

More laptop deals in the Dell Presidents' Day sale

Dell Inspiron 15: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i3-1115G

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 128GB For those strictly on a budget, a good choice is this Dell Inspiron 15 - a reasonably priced machine that still manages to pack in some decent specs. Inside, you get a relatively new 11th gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD - perfect components if you just need to cover the basics like answering emails, browsing online, or streaming videos on the go. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐

Dell Inspiron 14: was $799.99 now $619.99 at Dell

Processor: Ryzen 7 5825U

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB Moving up in price, those in need of a solid workhorse with a bit of power under the hood should check out this Inspiron 14. Featuring a speedy Ryzen 7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD means this machine has an absolute boatload of power for the money. We'd recommend this one in particular if you need a machine for intensive work applications, although casual users will also appreciate its day-to-day performance. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐

Dell G15 gaming laptop: was $849.99 now $649.99 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i5-12500H

Graphics card: RTX 3050

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB Need something that can handle gaming? The best gaming laptop deal in the Dell Presidents' Day sale is this reasonably-priced Dell G15. With an RTX 3050 graphics card, Intel Core i5-12500H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, this one is great if you're just starting out with gaming. It's not a super high-end machine, but it'll handle most games if you're willing to tweak a few settings. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Dell XPS 13: was $909 now $849 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i5-1230U

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 512GB This is a great price on one of our favorite laptops ever here at TechRadar. The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops money can buy and this entry-level model featuring a 12th gen Intel i5, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD is great value overal. While there are cheaper machines with better specs (see above), the Dell XPS 13 is a premium machine with a top-notch display and a solid build quality that most laptops can't match. It's also super portable with its 13.3-inch form factor. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop: was $1,799.99 now $1,299.99 at Dell

Processor: Ryzen 7-6800H

Graphics card: RX 6700M

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB For high-end gamers with a bit of cash to spend, the best deal on a premium gaming laptop in today's Presidents' Day sale is definitely this Alienware m17. At 17.3-inches, this one is on the hefty side but it's packing a really recent Ryzen chip, a superb RX 6000 series GPU, and a full set of RAM to top it all off. There are quite a few sales on Alienware gaming laptops today at Dell but this listing is the best value by far in our opinion. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

