Dell Labor Day sale: huge savings on laptops, 4K TVs, desktops, monitors and more

Dell's Labor Day sale is here and with a it a fresh selection of quality deals on laptops, gaming desktops, monitors, TVs and much more besides. So why not end the holiday weekend by treating your home to a tech upgrade?

This sale actually began last week and will continue through September 4, but we wouldn't wait too long on these deals as they've been selling fast and Dell has been swapping offers out on a regular basis.



Our top Labor Day pick today is the Vizio 50-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $299.99. That's a $60 discount and Dell is including a $100 Dell eGift card to sweeten the deal. The V-series TV offers a premium picture and sound experience thanks to the 4K UHD resolution and Dolby Vision HDR. The smart TV has Chromecast built-in, which allows you to stream your favorite apps from your phone to the TV. The Vizio TV also works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant to browse movies, adjust the volume, launch shows, and control other smart home devices using just your voice. Take a look below.

Vizio 50-inch LED 4K Smart TV | $359 $299.99 at Dell

Dell has the Vizio 50-inch UHD 4K TV on sale for $299, and a $100 Dell promo eGift Card is included in the deal. The smart TV has Chromecast built-in so you can stream from your phone to your TV.

View Deal

We've picked out some extra highlights from today's Dell Labor Day sale below and we can tell you about some excellent coupon codes you won't find mentioned on Dell's site either, so it's well worth a quick look. But if you'd like to browse through the categories yourself, we've added a few handy links for you below too.

Full Labor Day sale at Dell

Labor Day laptops at Dell

Labor Day TVs at Dell

Labor Day monitors at Dell

Labor Day smart home at Dell

Labor Day audio offers at Dell

Dell Labor Day deals:

Alienware Aurora gaming desktop | $2254.99 $1399.99 at Dell

Use the coupon AW150AFF to get this price. Dell has already knocked a huge amount off this souped-up gaming desktop but the coupon code makes it a simply staggering deal. You're getting a 6-core 8th-gen i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD and a GeForce RXT 2080 graphics card.

View Deal

Dell Alienware M15 Gaming Laptop $1,379.99 $912.99 at Dell

Save an extra 17% on the Alienware M15 gaming laptop with the Dell coupon code IGD17. The 15.6-inch laptop features an Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core processor, 8GB of RAM, a GTX 1060 video card and 1TB SSD.

View Deal

Dell XPS 13 Touch | $1599.99 $1199.99 at Dell

Use Dell coupon code DBLTXPS134 to get this price. One of most critically-acclaimed names in high-end laptops has just received a $400 discount. The touchscreen-enabled super thin laptop comes with a 256GB SSD, UHD Graphics 620, 8th-gen i7 processor and 8GB of RAM.

View Deal

Inspiron Chromebook 11 2-in-1 Laptop | $279.99 $225.39 at Dell

Get the Inspiron Chromebook 2-in-1 laptop on sale at Dell for $225.39. The versatile laptop offers four different usage modes and packs an Intel Celeron N3060 processor, 4GB of RAM, and provides up to ten hours of battery life.

View Deal

Dell 25 Monitor | $449.99 $313.49 at Dell

Save $136 and get a $100 Dell promo eGift card with the Dell UltraSharp monitor. The 25-inch monitor offers stunning colors and spectacular clarity and supports HDR content.

View Deal

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor | $699.99 $408.49 at Dell

For a limited time you can get the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor on sale for $408.94. That's a $292 discount for the 25-inch monitor which features a 40Hz refresh rate and 1-ms response time.

View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K OLED TV | $3297 $1497 at Dell

Not only are you saving $1800 on this huge TV in Dell's Labor Day sale, but it also comes with a $150 Dell promo eGift card to spend at the store. We've never seen this gorgeous OLED TV go for less and this is just about perfect for the start of the new football season too.

View Deal

Full Labor Day sale at Dell

Labor Day laptops at Dell

Labor Day TVs at Dell

Labor Day monitors at Dell

Labor Day smart home at Dell

Labor Day audio offers at Dell

Dell isn't the only store rocking some great deals today. Check out our full selection of offers from multiple retailers in our best Labor Day sales roundup.

You can shop more TV deals with our roundup of the best cheap TV sales and 4K TV deals happening now.



You can also shop more cheap laptop deals and cheap monitor deals that are currently available.