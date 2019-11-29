Dell Black Friday deals slash prices on XPS, Inspiron and G3 laptops

Dell Black Friday deals are here, and savings are aplenty on a wide range of Dell's laptop offerings. There are great prices to be found on everything from the cheap and cheerful Inspiron 11 all the way through to the powerhouse that is the New XPS 15.

We've picked out our favorite Dell Black Friday deals from across the Inspiron, G3, and XPS range. The first offers a lightweight, portable laptop range with conservative specs but the price tags to reflect them. You'll find a nice range of 2-in-1 laptops here as well, with the cheapest being the Inspiron 11 this Black Friday. Whether you're paying $179 or $499, you can bet on a high quality, feature packed laptop for your cash.

Meanwhile the XPS offers a laptop experience at the other end of the spectrum. These are the luxury laptops you may have had your eyes on for a while, in which case these Dell Black Friday deals are perfect. We're seeing savings of up to $500 on massive 1TB SSD laptops like the New XPS 15, but you'll also save a tidy penny on the 13-inch variant as well.

If you're after a laptop that can take on a gaming hobby, the G3 series is also on sale at Dell this weekend. While the XPS can run its fair share of games, the G3 is a dedicated gaming machine with a slightly lower price tag to match its focus on high quality graphics and processing without breaking the bank.

Whatever you're looking for this Black Friday, Dell's laptop deals are a fantastic place to pick up a high quality machine for less.

Top Dell Black Friday deals today

Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 laptop | $349.99 $179.99 at Dell

You're getting a $350 laptop for well under $200 in this fantastic deal from Dell. This miniature but all the more nifty hybrid laptop will keep you going with 64GB of storage to see you through future Windows updates and a 7th generation AMD A9 processor. There's just 4GB of RAM in here, so if you're looking for something that can take on more than just everyday tasks, you'll want to take a look at some of the other models on this list.

New Inspiron 14 5000 laptop | $699 $599 at Dell

This 14-inch laptop comes in $100 cheaper this Black Friday but has some serious specs to be shouting about at this price tag. With a 512GB SSD, 10th generation i5 processor, and 8GB of RAM you're getting a smart and sleek portable laptop with the power to deal with a range of high performing programs and multi-tasking.

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop | $1,169.99 $869.99 at Dell

With a massive 512GB SSD and 8GB of RAM you're looking at a decent spec for just over $850 this Black Friday. If you're after a gaming laptop that can run a wide range of games and stay slimline enough to plough through some work when you're not playing, the G3 range is spectacular. You're also getting a 9th generation i5 processor and GeForce 1660 Ti graphics under the hood.

Dell XPS 13-inch laptop | $1,299.99 $1,049.99 at Dell

This Dell XPS runs on an 8th generation i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Add to that the stunning display, ultra-thin portability, and incredible durability of this model and you've got yourself a fantastic Black Friday deal. This isn't the latest XPS 13 model, but you're getting some impressive specs and features for your cash here.

New Dell XPS 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop | $1,649.99 $1,449.99 at Dell

With an incredible 10th generation i7 processor and 16GB of RAM packed into this ultra portable 2-in-1 XPS laptop, a saving of $200 is all the more welcome. With a 256GB SSD and all the touch screen functions you'd expect from a hybrid computer, you'll be sailing through all your creative and multi-tasking efforts.

New Dell XPS 15-inch laptop | $2,099.99 $1,599.99 at Dell

The latest Dell XPS-15 is a beast of a laptop, with a hexacore 9th generation i7 processor, a 1TB SSD, and an incredible OLED display. Plus, Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics make this a fantastic laptop for work and play. At $500 off this Black Friday, now's the time to jump on this premium machine.

