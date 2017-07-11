Corsair's flagship all-in-one CPU liquid cooler is discounted by a third this Prime Day

Corsair's flagship all-in-on CPU cooler, the Corsair H115i, is currently discounted to £99.49 from its recommended retail price of £149.99 in Amazon's Prime Day sale.

The discount is the first time the cooler has dropped below £100 on Amazon, and makes it incredibly cheap and easy to water-cool your CPU - perfect if you intend on overclocking your system.

The cooler features a 280mm radiator, and comes complete with two 140mm fans.

Whether you're running a cheap air cooler, or even the stock heatsink that came with your CPU, this is the perfect way to seriously improve your CPU temps.

Alternatively, if you're willing to purchase one of Corsair's GPU cooling brackets, you can even attach the cooler to your graphic's card.

This deal will be available for the rest of Prime Day, and will require a Prime subscription to take advantage of. If you don't have a subscription, Amazon is currently offering free trials.