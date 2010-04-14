O2 next up with official iPad UK release

After Vodafone was the first to announce it will be official stocking the iPad in the UK, O2 has followed suit.

Literally minutes behind and with a very similar statement, the bubbly network has confirmed it will be getting on the iPaddington train:

"O2 today announced that it will offer dedicated iPad price plans for all models from the end of May in the UK.

"The iPad lets users browse the web, read and send email, enjoy and share photos, watch HD videos, listen to music, play games, read ebooks and much more, all using iPad's revolutionary Multi-Touch user interface."

Apple pulling the strings

We're getting the feeling Apple is structuring these releases given how similar the wording is between O2 and Vodafone's announcements – but it makes sense for O2 to join the party given it had the iPhone on exclusive in the UK for so long.

We're still yet to hear official UK release dates for the iPad or any kind of UK pricing, but we're assuming it's not going to be something you can just add on to your existing iPhone tariff.

Orange, Virgin Mobile and Tesco Mobile have also got deals to sell the iPhone in the UK, so we're now just waiting to hear if any others will be stocking the iPad later next month too.