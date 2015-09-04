10 incredible computing devices that stole the show at IFA

IFA is probably the most eclectic electronics show on Earth. You're just as likely to find yourself in home appliance Hell surrounded by kettles, George Foreman grills and washing machines as you are the latest face-melting PC gaming goodies.

Despite spotting some mighty fine electronic whisks out in Berlin, the sheer number of impressive computing devices at IFA 2015 left us with no doubt which area of tech is set to empty your pockets in the coming months.

From giant curved G-Sync monitors to watercooled laptops, click on to see the computing tech that's sure to set your phasers to "stunned".