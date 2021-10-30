College football on ESPN Plus: what games can I watch and how much does it cost?

Even more fervently supported than NFL in some households, and offering an early glimpse of tomorrow's gridiron superstars, it's never been easier - or cheaper - to watch live college football thanks to ESPN Plus.

The specialist sports streaming service's comprehensive coverage means college football fans in the US have access to more live NCAA action than ever before - coverage now extending to over 500 games over the course of this season.

Starting back in August, the campaign and will conclude with the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on January 10, 2022.

Read on to find out the latest info on what ESPN Plus college football coverage gives you, as well as the cheapest way to subscribe to the service and whether the streaming device you own is compatible.

While live coverage of a large amount of college football games will be accessible on mainstream ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, ESPN and FS1 networks, the reasonably priced ESPN Plus is promising more than 500 games from over 16 different conferences.

Among its picks, the service will stream teams from FBS conferences like the SEC and Big 12, The American, C-USA, MAC, and Sun Belt, and FCS schools from the Big Sky, MVFC, Patriot League, SIAC, MEAC and SWAC.

This season marks the first time ESPN Plus will feature SEC games, more Big 12 games than ever before, plus there's the promise of a full slate of games from the Sun Belt, MAC and C-USA.

ESPN Plus also allows you to pause, rewind and replay every single live game offered. And in addition to the live action, you can also watch several college football original series including Eli's Places - a college football centric expansion of the Peyton's Places franchise hosted by Eli Manning.

While the super-handy free trial ESPN Plus used to offer is sadly no more, the service is nevertheless currently still being offered at a pocket-friendly $6.99 a month or $69.99 yearly.

With ESPN jointly owned by Disney, there's also a big saving to be had by opting for a bundle that gets you ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu for a knock-down monthly sum of just $13.99. You can sign up for the package by checking out Disney Plus's website here.

Going for this deal means that alongside all the college football and sports content provided by ESPN Plus, you'll also have access to a treasure Tove of family entertainment including Classic Disney Animations, Pixar movies, and documentaries from National Geographic plus the entire Marvel and Star Wars film library via Disney Plus. On top of that, you'll also have Hulu's films, TV shows and top notch originals on tap.

You'd be looking at a fee of $18.97 a month, or $24.97 if you opted for Hulu without ads, if you signed up for all three services separately, making the $13.99 monthly asking price for the bundle just about the best streaming service deal there is right now.

What other sport content can I watch on ESPN Plus?

On top of its excellent coverage of college football, an ESPN Plus subscription also puts on tap a wide array of live action from a multitude of sports.

The fight fans, the unquestionable big attraction will will be ESPN Plus' exclusive coverage of UFC live streams, with the platform boasting the rights to live stream all of the MMA promotion's events in the US. That includes every Fight Night and numbered PPV event which are now shown on ESPN Plus (although the latter still requires viewers to pay a PPV fee for access).

Subscribers also get streaming access to one NHL and MLB game per day during their respective regular seasons, every out-of-market MLS match plus a wealth of international and FA Cup soccer, top-tier boxing cars and select PGA Tour golf events.

On top of all this, an ESPN Plus subscription opens a vault that holds the 30 for 30 documentary library, with on demand access also available to a whole host of exclusive original sports programming including must-see programmes like The Fantasy Show and award-winning sports analysis series Detail.

It's super simple to watch ESPN Plus streams thanks to its wide-ranging support for a host of devices.

For those looking to watch on the go on a phone or tablet, simply, download the ESPN app from either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and sign up for the service there.

You also can watch ESPN Plus via your web browser by heading to the service's website and signing up for the service.

For armchair sports fans, ESPN Plus is available on Apple TV, Chromecast and the Amazon Fire TV platform - and now on the Roku platform, too.

Gamers are also well catered for, with dedicated apps for ESPN Plus available for most of the latest generation of consoles, including PS5 and Xbox Series S and Series X as well as older machines such as all Xbox One models and the PS4, (but not unfortunately the Nintendo Switch).