Celtic vs Rangers live stream: how to watch Old Firm derby from anywhere

Steven Gerrard’s side will be hoping to top off their title-winning celebrations with a win away at their bitter rivals today - read on as we give you the lowdown on how to get a live stream of Celtic vs Rangers and watch the Glasgow Old Firm derby no matter where you are in the world.

Marking their first game as SPL Champions, Rangers will be hoping to keep intact their season-long unbeaten record, which has seen them win a formidable 28 of their 32 League games over the course of the campaign.

Celtic are currently 20 points adrift of their rivals in second, a disparity that ultimately lead to Neil Lennon's departure as boss last month.

With the likes of former star Roy Keane and Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch said to be waiting in the wings to take over at Parkhead, today's match offers an opportunity for Celtic's struggling player's to show their potential new boss what they're capable of.

The two sides have already met twice this season, with Rangers claiming bragging rights on both occasions. A Connor Goldson double was enough to earn a crucial 2-0 victory at Celtic Park in October, while a Callum McGregor own goal proved decisive for Steven Gerrard's side in January's return fixture.

While there's much debate over whether the home side will offer their old adversaries a guard of honour for their title triumph, you can reliably expect another fiery encounter between these two sides.

Here's how to live stream Celtic vs Rangers in the Scottish Premier League from anywhere today.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers from outside your country

If this match clashes with some time abroad, or you just can't make it to your living room when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Old Firm derby live stream in particular parts of the world.

It's nice and easy to set one up - here's how it's done.

Stream football live from anywhere with a VPN

How to live stream Celtic vs Rangers in the UK

The Old Firm Derby will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports on its Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels. The game will kick-off at a fan-free City Parkhead at 12pm GMT, with coverage starting an hour earlier. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Scottish Premier League coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers: live stream the Old Firm derby soccer in the US

The great news for Scottish footy fans and expats in the US is that online sports streaming service ESPN+ have snapped up live broadcast rights to Saturday's Glasgow derby. The service is seriously great value at just $5.99 a month . In addition being the US home of the many of the biggest English soccer matches, including today's Community Shield, ESPN+ also features loads of games from the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS, plus college sports, tennis, golf, cricket, rugby, Top Rank boxing, UFC and more. Kick-off for today's match in the US is 8am ET/ 5am PT.

Can I live stream Celtic vs Rangers in Canada?

The news isn't so good for Scottish footy fans in Canada, with there being no official broadcaster of this year's SPL in the region. The only alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers live in Australia

If you fancy watching the Old Firm derby Down Under, you'll need to be a subscriber to the exclusive broadcaster beIN Sports. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial. That said sports streaming specialists Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package. The Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Kayo also lets you watch a load of other great sports, not least offering an NRL live stream for every match of the 2020 season. There's even a free 14-day Kayo Sports trial on offer, so you can check it out for yourself without committing a penny, and its app works across PCs, Macs, smartphones, tablets, select smart TVs and more - console support is the only obvious outlier but it's said to be "coming soon". Kick-off for today game in Australia is 11pm AEDT.

How to watch a Celtic vs Rangers live stream in New Zealand

beIN Sports also hold the live rights to show this game in New Zealand. Sky subscribers can add beIN to their package at an additional cost or, like in Australia, you can subscribe to a standalone package that can be watched via your laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month after you've taken advantage of the FREE two-week trial. Kick-off for Kiwis is at 1am NZDT in the early hours of Monday morning.

Will Old Firm game go ahead?

There had been question marks surrounding whether today's game would be called off after thousands of Rangers supporters lined the streets of Glasgow in breach of coronavirus regulations following confirmation of their Premiership title win earlier in the month. The game has however been green lit to take place amid stay at home warnings to fans from both clubs.