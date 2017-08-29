Best women safety apps in India for Android and iOS

Women safety has always been a debatable issue in our country. With the crime rate increasing at an alarming pace, safety for women has become a matter of concern. From cases of molestation, kidnapping to sexual abuse and rapes, the list continues to grow with the number of cases increasing, every passing day. According to a report of National Crime Records Bureau, the crime against women rose from 41.7% to 53.9% between 2011 to 2015 with Delhi topping the list. In the year 2015, Delhi UT has reported the highest crime rate of 184.3% compared to 56.3% at all India level followed by Assam (148.2%), Telangana (83.1%), Odisha (81.9%), Rajasthan (81.5%), Haryana (75.7%) and West Bengal (73.4%).

The data itself depicts a horrific situation in the country. No doubt, the government is working on reducing the crimes cases surrounding women and has taken several steps to overcome that, but when it comes to implementation, it takes years in properly establishing these measures. Add another couple of years for getting justice, if a case reaches the court.

Technology has reduced the complexities of life and has given immense power to people by allowing everything within the reach of their hand. Connecting with people is just a click away bringing the other person near to you, virtually. Your peers can reach out to you easily from anywhere around the world. In accordance to this, our government is working constantly to provide every service to the people easily within their reach using different platforms. The Digital India initiative fueled this approach further.

Here in this piece, we discuss various women safety apps that are available for free on Android and iOS so that the women never feel alone and unsafe whenever they set out.