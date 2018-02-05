The best free low MB games

Games for modern smartphones have been growing in size for a few years now. With the advent of modern smartphones with high resolution displays and powerful processors, game developers want to use high resolution graphics to make their games look good, which is understandable.

However, there are numerous games that are challenging and yet small in size. We took several free low MB games for a spin and selected the best among them. They won’t take up a lot of space on your phone. Also, if you’re running low on data, these free small games may interest you.