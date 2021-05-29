The Best Buy Memorial Day sale is live: huge deals on TVs, appliances, and more

The Best Buy Memorial Day sale event is live with epic deals on everything from 4K TVs, laptops, and headphones to major appliances, kitchen devices, vacuums, and so much more. We've combed through all the offers to bring you our top picks from the 2021 Best Buy Memorial Day sale.

The Memorial Day sales event is a perfect opportunity to score once-a-year discounts on major appliances from brands like Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool, as well as small appliance deals on air fryers, vacuums, and coffee makers. The Best Buy Memorial Day sale also includes epic deals on tech items like TVs, laptops, headphones, and tablets from top brands, including Apple, HP, Dell, and more.



The top Best Buy Memorial Day deals include this 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $529.99 (was $599.99), this HP touch-screen Chromebook marked down to just $219, and a massive $400 discount on this Vizio 65-inch OLED TV.



You'll also find appliance bargains at the Best Buy Memorial Day sale, like over $1,000 in savings on major appliances including refrigerators, dishwashers, washers and dryers, the best-selling iRobot Roomba e5 on sale for $299.99, and the popular Ninja air fryer marked down to $99.99.



See more of the top deals from the Best Buy Memorial Day sale below, and keep in mind, these limited-time offers end on Monday, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

Best Buy Memorial Day sale - top deals

Best Buy | Save up to $500 on top-brand appliances

Best Buy's Memorial Day appliance sale includes big savings on top-brand appliances. You score deals on KitchenAid appliance packages, LG appliances, GE washer and dryer packages, plus Best Buy members can get up to $500 e-gift cards when you purchase four or more select Samsung major appliances.

Hisense 65-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $599.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features, and with a $70 discount, you're also getting a fantastic price. With Google Assistant and a voice remote, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio.View Deal

HP 14 Touch-Screen Chromebook: $299 $219 at Best Buy

Save $80 - Snag the HP Chromebook on sale for just $219 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale event. The budget laptop features a 14-inch multitouch screen display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB SSD, a dual-core Intel Celeron processor, and a long-lasting battery life.

Vizio 65-inch OLED TV: $1,899.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - This OLED TV has a massive $400 discount at the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. The premium 65-inch Vizio TV features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $129.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Brew a cup of coffee in minutes with Keurig K-Select that's on sale for $79.99 at Best Buy. The single-serve coffee maker can brew five cups at a time without refilling the 52-oz. reservoir and features three different sizes so you can make coffee that suits your tastes.

Samsung 70-inch 7 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 $679.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - Best Buy's Memorial Day sale has this Samsung 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $679.99. You're getting a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Crystal Processor 4K and the PurColor technology delivers bright, bold images with sharp contrast.

iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Best Buy's Memorial Day sale has a $50 discount on the iRobot Roomba e5. The popular robot vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control, and the compatible iRobot app allows you to clean your floors from anywhere.

Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 - You can pick up this cheap air fryer for just $34.99 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale event. The 4.2-quart air fryer allows you to whip up your favorite fried foods with little to no oil for healthier meals.

Acer Spin 713 13.5-inch Chromebook: $529 $329 at Best Buy

Save $200 - One of our favorite Memorial Day deals, Best Buy has this Acer Spin 713 on sale for just $329. Inside you're getting a 10th gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB SSD, making it pretty specced out indeed for a Chromebook.

LG High Efficiency Stackable Smart Front Load Washer: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - Upgrade your washing machine with this LG stackable smart washer that's on sale for $749.99 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. The front-load washer uses AI technology and advanced sensors to detect fabric texture and load size to automatically select the perfect settings and comes with a 10-year warranty.

Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $749.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - You can get this stunning Samsung 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $649.99. The 70-inch set delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors and sharp contrast thanks to the powerful 4K crystal processor.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Get the best-selling Apple AirPods with wireless charging case on sale for $159.99 at the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. That's a $39 discount for the wireless earbuds, which can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.

Ninja Digital Air Fryer: $119.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Make your favorite fried foods with less oil with the Ninja air fryer that's on sale for $99.99 at Best Buy. The best-selling digital air fryer features a 4-quart nonstick basket and is dishwasher safe for convenient cleaning.

Sony 65-inch X750H Series 4K Ultra HD smart TV: $749.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - You can save $50 on this stunning 65-inch Sony X750H LED 4K TV this week at Best Buy. Featuring one of Sony's latest 4K processors and their 4K X-Reality PRO technology for sharper picture upscaling, this a great way to get a high-tech TV into your living room for less.

Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 UHD Touch Laptop: $1,349.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - The versatile Dell Inspiron 7000 gets a massive $250 price cut with this fantastic Memorial Day deal at Best Buy. The 2-in-1 laptop packs a 13.3-inch 4K touch screen display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

Insignia 50-inch 4K TV: $379.99 $339.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Best Buy has this 50-inch 4K TV from Toshiba on sale for just $339.99. The smart TV has the Fire experience built in for easy streaming and includes an Alexa-enabled voice remote.

