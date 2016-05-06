Radiohead will release their new album digitally this Sunday

Radiohead's new album will once again drop in digital form long before it arrives in physical format.

The band have spent the last week building hype for their new album, first by erasing themselves from the web before dropping the first single Burn the Witch. Now arrives the second song, Daydreaming, from the new album.

Alongside the new track, Radiohead announced that the album will be available to download Sunday, May 8th at 7pm BST (1pm EST). The new song also comes with a video, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson (There Will Be Blood, Magnolia), which you can watch below right now.

For those who are looking for a CD copy, however, can get their hands on it on June 17 through XL Recordings. As you count down the hours before the new album drops, why not give the video another play?