Heco makes a Statement with new speaker

German loudspeaker manufacturer Heco - which has been slowly introducing intriguing models to the UK - has now launched a top-of-the-range three-way floorstanding loudspeaker aptly named, The Statement. The mighty new tower stands at 1.23m tall and weighs in at a chunky 43kg per speaker.

Deeper bass

It sports a subtle blend of next-generation technology and tried and tested materials, including a specially selected single 25mm soft dome tweeter, loaded with carbon Nano particles. The tweeter unit is partnered with a single 'Kraft' paper cone 165mm midrange unit (with an Alnico magnet) in an open-backed housing.

For deeper bass, there's a pair of 200mm paper cone bass units, which are thoughtfully housed in their own enclosures to improve the low frequency performance. All this design trickery gives The Statement an impressive (claimed) frequency response between 18Hz and 50kHz (great for high-resolution, wide bandwidth SACD and DVD-A formats), and also, very high 93dB efficiency.

This impressive figure should - coincidentally - compliment Heco UK distributor Pure Sound's range of modest-powered valve amplifiers. The Statement is supplied in either gloss black or gloss silver finish and will be priced at £3,000 per pair.