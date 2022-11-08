Audio Pro Link2 lets you add streaming smarts to vintage hi-fi

Audio player loading…

Not content with offering everything from big, easy floorstanding TV speakers to extremely cute rose-gold Bluetooth options, Scandinavian specialist Audio Pro is also giving users a way to upgrade whatever older hi-fi kit they already own.

The product is called Link2, and it's actually the company's second-generation high-quality audio streamer, offering an instant upgrade to older setups.

How? The Link2 includes AirPlay 2 and Google Cast support, plus integration with Audio Pro’s multiroom platform, that's how.

And its multiple inputs (more than its predecessor, the company tells us) easily bring other sources, including some of the best turntables, CD players and top stereo speakers into the Wi-Fi streaming world (though note that an RIIA amp may be needed for some turntables).

To clarify, Link2 has four inputs and three outputs, including an RCA input and output, coaxial, toslink, ethernet, USB port and wireless connections via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It can also provide a multiroom solution using a three-pronged approach: AirPlay2, Google Cast and Audio Pro's own multiroom system.

Opinion: one small gray separate, one big difference to how you enjoy music

My advice (almost always, but especially now) is not to ditch old hi-fi, but to upgrade it as best you can – which is why I think this product is so refreshing.

Analog sources hooked up to the Link2 can be streamed to other speakers via the Audio Pro app, and because the Link2 itself is an AirPlay 2/Google Cast hub, it appears as a device to stream to and can grouped with other AirPlay 2/Google Cast speakers in a multiroom set-up. So, your vinyl or playlists, but in other rooms!

Also, the Link2 supports both Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect, so you can stream direct from those apps to Link2 and onto the speakers of your choice.

To make things even easier, you also get four preset buttons across the top of the Link2, so it'll be a breeze to select a favorite internet radio station or playlist.

Audio Pro's Link2 is available now, priced £300 / £280, which is around AU$465. Interestingly, the smaller, cheaper and more puck-shaped Audio Pro Link1 (opens in new tab) will remain available as an alternative product.

Know someone who loves music but has a CD or vinyl setup that could use a little refresh – and those early Black Friday deals don't seem to be bearing fruit? The Audio Pro Link2 could be a great shout…