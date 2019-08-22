Amazon TV deal: save on the Toshiba Fire TV and receive a free Echo Dot

Amazon's back to school sale includes discounts on popular devices that include Fire TV sticks, tablets, security cameras, smart speakers, and more. Amazon is also discounting the best-selling Toshiba 4K TV that has the Fire TV experience built-in. This limited-time offer also includes a free Echo dot with your purchase of the TV.



The Toshiba 43-inch 4K TV is on sale for $199.99. That's a $130 discount and the best price we've found for the smart TV. It's among the cheapest televisions we've seen with a 4K TV Ultra HD resolution. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built-in, which allows you to stream content from your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. The TV also works with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to control your TV and other compatible smart home devices.



Like we mentioned above, this is a limited time offer that also includes a free Echo Dot with your purchase. You must add the Toshiba Fire TV and Echo Dot to your cart, and the discount will be applied at checkout. The Echo Dot can be paired with your TV and Alexa will hear you from across the room.

Toshiba 43LF421U19 43-inch 4K Smart Fire TV $330 $199.99 at Amazon

Get the Toshiba 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $199.99 and receive a free Echo Dot at checkout. The HDTV has the Fire TV experience built-in so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

Amazon also has the Toshiba 32-inch and 50-inch 4K TV on sale. Both TVs have the Fire TV experience built-in and include a free Echo Dot at checkout.

Amazon TV deals:

Toshiba 32LF221U19 32-inch 4K Smart Fire TV $180 $129.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a smaller screen size, you can get the Toshiba 32-inch 4K TV on sale for just $129.99. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built-in and includes a free Echo Dot at checkout.



View Deal

Toshiba 50LF711U20 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV $380 $279.99 at Amazon

You can save $100 on the mid-size Toshiba 4K smart TV. The 50-inch UHD TV includes a free Echo Dot at checkout and has the Fire TV experience built-in so you can stream all your favorite apps on the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

Shop more of the best cheap TV sales and 4K TV deals that are currently going on, and you can also shop the best cheap Amazon Echo prices, deals and sales for Alexa.



You can see more deals with our roundup of the best back to school sales 2019: deals on laptops, backpacks, tablets, and more.