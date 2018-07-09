Amazon to slash the Kindle Paperwhite price by $40 for Prime Day 2018

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best Kindle ereaders you can buy, and it will get even more affordable than it already is thanks to Amazon Prime Day next week.

The Kindle Paperwhite will cost just $79.99 (currently $119.99 in the US), according to an official Amazon statement sent to TechRadar on Monday evening.

That's a $40 discount on the normal list price, and it comes shockingly close to the $70 price we're seeing for a used Amazon Kindle Paperwhite that's deemed to be in 'acceptable' condition. This one is brand new and a pretty great deal.

Amazon Prime Day is next week

The one drawback is that you'll have to wait until next week, Prime Day, to claim it for this awesome price. It still costs $119.99 today. The Kindle Paperwhite is just one of the Amazon Devices expected to be on sale.

Prime Day 2018 starts on Monday, July 16 at 3pm ET/12pm Pacific, and runs all the way through Tuesday, July 17 at midnight Pacific. Amazon will introduce Deals of the Day promotions throughout its 36-hour bargains marathon.

For this deal, Amazon notes that the Kindle Paperwhite is its best-selling Kindle, with laser-quality text and a built-in adjustable light for ideal reading conditions. Its 6-inch touchscreen is one of the best ways to read all of those ebooks on Amazon.com, which we also expect to be on sale next week.