The best Amazon sales this week: Beats headphones, cheap tablets, and PC gaming deals on now

We're seeing some fantastic Beats headphone deals in the latest Amazon sales, alongside some excellent cheap laptop and tablet deals as well. That means you can save on everything from PC gaming accessories to Amazon Echo smart home bundles. Keep yourself entertained with some fantastic prices coming out of Amazon this week.

We've rounded up our favorite Amazon sales below, but you can also check out all our picks further down the page.



Apple EarPods with lightning connector | $29.99 $18.80 at Amazon

If you're looking to replace your wired Apple Earpods, you can save $10 at Amazon this weekend. That's an excellent price, and well worth a look if you're after a wired set of earbuds.

Sony MDRXB510 Extra Bass wired headphones | $59.99 $35.27 at Amazon

If it's super cheap headphones you're after, this $35 set of Sony wired earbuds will serve you fine. Bass boosted and with a secure ear hook design, these are perfect for the gym without the worry of damage.

Beats Powerbeats 3 headphones | $ 199.99 $79.99 at Amazon

This Powerbeats 3 headphones deal is available in today's sales for only $79.99 at Amazon. That's a $100+ discount and the lowest price we've found for the water-resistant wireless earbuds. The Powerbeats 3 are part of the Beats Decade Collection and come in a black-red color combo.

Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones | $299.99 $195 at Amazon

The Beats Solo 3 headphones get a $100 price cut at Amazon. The best-selling wireless headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life and work with Siri for hands-free control.

Beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds | $249.95 $199.95 at Amazon

The fitness-oriented Powerbeats Pro are down $50 at Amazon right now. That's an excellent saving if you're looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds with an exercise-focused design.

Beats Solo Pro wireless noise cancelling headphones | $299.95 $249.95 at Amazon

If you're looking for something with a little more oomph, you'll find the Beats Solo Pro sharing that $50 discount at Amazon this week as well. That means active noise cancellation, the Apple H1 chip, and 40 hours of battery life for less.

Nuraphone wireless noise cancelling headphones | $399 $249 at Amazon

The premium Nuraphone headphones took social media by storm on release, and offer a listening experience with a few extra features not commonly seen. With personalized audio profiles and well-established sound quality, they're definitely worth checking out if you're shopping off the beaten path.

Seagate portable 1TB external hard drive | $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

If you've already run out of space on your computer's internal hard drive, or perhaps you've picked up a cheap laptop with a smaller amount of storage than you're used to, this Seagate external hard drive can fix that. The USB 3.0 hard drive is compatible with PC and Mac and is fully portable - for when we can all leave our homes that is.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 10.1-inch tablet | $199.99 $148 at Amazon

Grab the Alexa-enabled Lenovo Smart Tab M10 for just under $150 at Amazon right now. You're picking up 16GB of storage here, so you won't be squeezing too much onto its onboard storage, but there's Dolby Atmos audio in here, which adds plenty value for money.

Acer CB3-532 Chromebook - renewed | $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap laptop deal to surf the net or get some browser-based work done, this Acer Chromebook offers an excellent price at just $169. You're picking up 2GB RAM and a 16GB SSD here, but you'll be using Chrome OS to run most of your work from cloud storage anyway.

Lenovo Smart Tab P10 10.1-inch tablet | $349.99 $247.68 at Amazon

Or, upgrade to the Lenovo Smart Tab P10 for $100 off this week. You're moving up to 4 Dolby Atmos speakers here, with 64GB of storage space, a fingerprint sensor and smart charging dock included.

Lenovo 15.6-inch laptop | $499 $368.99 at Amazon

Save $130 on this Lenovo laptop from Amazon this week. You're picking up an Intel Celeron processor running 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, all in a thin, streamlined shell perfect for portability.

Asus Vivobook Flip 14-inch touchscreen laptop | $749 $689 at Amazon

Be more flexible with your new laptop. This Asus Vivobook offers a fantastic touchscreen nano-edge display that can be rotated to perform more like a tablet. Plus you're getting plenty of power under the hood with an 8th gen i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

With Amazon shutting off a large portion of its catalog, it's leaning more into digital downloads and services to keep its customers entertained during the lockdown period. That means you can save on a range of digital game downloads across PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch systems.

Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse - white | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Grab the white DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse for $20 off this week at Amazon. That's a clean looking mouse, but it might not stay that way for long. The black version comes in at the same price right now - also sitting at $29.99.

Razer Mamba Elite wired gaming mouse | $89.99 $49.99 at Amazon

The Razer Mamba Elite wired gaming mouse brings mechanical switches and nine programmable buttons with an optical sensor and Chroma RGB lighting to the latest Amazon sales. That's a load of fantastic features for $40 off this week. This mouse isn't in stock until May 18, but you can still order it to secure yours at this price.

Razer Kraken gaming headset | $79.99 $60.99 at Amazon

This Razer Kraken headset boasts a light aluminium frame with 7.1 surround sound and a retractable mic. Perfect for use with PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, you're saving $20 this week with Amazon.

Logitech G604 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

The Logitech G604 Lightspeed is a firm favorite among wireless gaming mouse enthusiasts. There's 15 programmable controls, all compatible with G Hub, as well as the famous Hero sensor. With so much to play around with, this is a brilliantly versatile gaming mouse.

Razer Huntsman gaming keyboard | $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $60 on this Razer Huntsman gaming keyboard, with customizable chroma RGB lighting, light-based optical switches, and even Philips Hue compatibility. This is a high quality gaming keyboard with excellently clicky actuation and a gorgeous aluminium chassis.

Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Echo Dot | $99.98 $79.98 at Amazon

If you missed the recent Amazon Echo deals you can still score a saving with this Fire TV 4K stick bundle. Grab both an Echo Dot and the Fire stick at the same time and you can save $20.

Echo Studio + Philips Hue bulb | $229.98 $199.99 at Amazon

If you're serious about your audio then you'll need a smart speaker that can keep up. The Echo Studio offers enhanced audio quality from your smart speaker, and this week you can bundle it with a Philips Hue smart bulb for under $200 at Amazon.

