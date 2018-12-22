Amazon Prime free shipping: order now for Christmas delivery

Time is running out to order those last-minute online gifts that will ship in time for Christmas day. Lucky for you, Amazon is offering free shipping options up until Christmas Eve.



Today is the last day you can get Amazon Prime free two-day shipping to ensure your items will get there before Christmas Day. December 23 is the last day to receive Prime one-day shipping, and in select cities you can receive Prime same-day delivery on Christmas Eve.

Now that you know Amazon's cut-off dates for Christmas delivery, its time to start shopping for gifts. We've listed our favorite gifts below that qualify for free Prime shipping and will get there before Christmas day.

Last-minute gifts:

Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Sports Earbuds $189.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Get the Jabra Elite earbuds on sale at Amazon for $139.99. Great for active wear, the wireless headphones feature a secure fit and can track workout performance with an integrated motion sensor.View Deal

Echo (2nd Generation) $99 $69 at Amazon

The best-selling 2nd generation Echo is on sale for $69.99. The voice-controlled smart speaker uses Alexa to play music, make calls, answer questions, and so much more.View Deal

Blink XT Home Security Camera System $229.99 $137.99 at Amazon

Get the Blink XT Home Security Camera for 40% off at Amazon. The weatherproof security system includes the Blink XT camera, mounting kit, AA batteries, quick start guide, USB cable, and power adapter.View Deal

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac $279.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Get the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac for $80 off at Amazon. The Eufy BoostIQ will alert the RoboVac to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.View Deal