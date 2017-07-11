Amazon Echo is 50% off right now for Amazon Prime Day

This is the cheapest that you’ll find Amazon’s smart speaker – the original Amazon Echo – before Christmas time, because it’s Amazon Prime Day .

The Amazon Echo is a whopping 50% off, or just $89 , from its normal price of $179. This deal has been extended and now ends at midnight on July 12.

No, this is not a refurbished product or one that’s already been succeeded by a more powerful version. This is the Amazon Echo that started it all, available for a massive $90 off.

However, keep in mind that you won’t be able to take advantage of this huge deal without an Amazon Prime subscription (or a free trial) or a membership in the Amazon Prime Student program.

More Echo devices have been price-slashed

Naturally, this isn’t the only Amazon smart speaker to enjoy a steep discount. Both the Echo Dot and the Amazon Tap can be had for far less on this most glorious of Prime Days.

The Amazon Echo Dot is a cool 33% off, or just $34.99 , from its normal price of $49.

Meanwhile, the Amazon Tap enjoys a sweet 38% discount to just $79 for the speaker, from its normal price of $129.

Both of these deals have been extended and now end tonight at midnight.

Amazon Prime Day started at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on July 10, while the official 'Prime Day' date is all day on July 11. So, expect to see plenty more deals from now through end-of-day July 12.