Act fast: fantastic iPad deal gets you a super cheap iPad Pro, but stock is going fast

This is one of the best iPad deals we've seen in 2019, so if you were looking for a fantastic Apple tablet, you're going to want to take a look at this.

A Cyber Monday Lighting Deal from Amazon has just slashed the price of the iPad Pro 10.5 from 2017, but since it's a Lightning Deal stock is going fast, so you're going to have to act quickly to snap it up.

Since 2017, the iPad Pro 10.5 devices have aged particularly well, and they're still almost as impressive as many new iPads today, which often cost a bit more. This iPad deal, then, will get you a fantastic tablet.

Early Black Friday deals lowered the price of the iPad Pro 10.5, but this Lighting Deal just brought it to an impressively low price:

iPad Pro 10.5 64GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular: $769 $499.99 at Amazon

For what was once a rather expensive device, this is a great price – you're getting the epitome of 'premium tablet' with a handy small size, Apple's classic iPad design and one of the best slates you can buy right now. Only the version with cell is discounted.

(SOLD OUT) iPad Pro 10.5 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular: $799 $599.99 at Amazon

Want plenty of storage space? This version of the iPad Pro with bundles of memory is only a dash more expensive than its lighter relative, so it's a much more tempting option for people who'll be downloading lots of apps.



