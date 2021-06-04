6 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and more this weekend

It’s horror season in Hollywood right now. Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead dropped on Netflix last month, A Quiet Place Part 2 just landed in theaters and the Peter Rabbit sequel is horrifying audiences into wishing they’d never ventured out of their homes.

But anthropomorphic bunnies voiced by James Corden aren’t the only scary sight to enjoy (or not enjoy?) this weekend. As well as new additions to horror streamer Shudder, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It arrives on HBO Max in the US alongside its theatrical release to add a few more frights to your watch list.

Possessed kids not really your thing? Fear not, as there’s plenty more movies and TV shows hitting the likes of Netflix, Apple TV Plus and HBO Max over the next few days. Below, we round up six of the biggest highlights – from anticipated dramas to returning comedies – and explain how you can watch each one in the US and the UK.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (HBO Max)

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return as paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren in the latest addition to the Conjuring cinematic universe (the CCU?). This time around, the pair encounter a murder suspect claiming demonic possession as his defense – which, naturally, doesn’t go down well with the authorities.

If you’ve ever seen a Conjuring movie before, it’ll come as no surprise that The Devil Made Me Do It offers more of the same unsettling tension and frequent jump-scares, though don’t expect anything particularly groundbreaking here. Still, if you’re looking for something to make you feel better about your demon-free reality, this is probably a good pick.

Now available to stream on HBO Max in the US, and watch in cinemas in the UK

Caveat (Shudder)

Sticking with the horror theme, the Irish-made Caveat lands on Shudder this weekend to continue the descent into supernatural madness. It follows lone drifter Isaac, who accepts a job to look after his landlord's niece in an isolated house on a remote island – because why not, right?

For some reason, as part of the job, Isaac must wear a leather harness and chain that restricts his movements to certain rooms. Naturally, things go awry, and the poor lad is confronted with a load of spirits, demons and creepy mechanical bunnies.

At least it's not Peter Rabbit though, eh?

Now available to stream on Shudder in the US and UK

Feel Good season 2 (Netflix)

Still clamoring for more Friends content after last week’s reunion ? Lisa Kudrow stars in the season 2 return of Feel Good, which moves the series from its terrestrial home onto Netflix for a final outing.

It picks up where things left off in season 1, with Mae and George’s complicated love story continuing as Mae returns to the UK. Critics have praised the show for its discussion of sensitive subjects including gender identity and addiction, and this second and final season looks set to continue the trend.

Now available to stream on Netflix

Lisey’s Story (Apple TV Plus)

In what may prove to be the most high-profile addition to Apple TV Plus until Ted Lasso season 2 gets here, Lisey’s Story sees author Stephen King adapt his own 2006 novel into an eight-episode miniseries produced by JJ Abrams.

It follows Lisey (Julianna Moore), a woman who begins to discover some unsettling secrets about her late husband (Clive Owen) two years after his death. Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joan Allen and Dane DeHaan also star. Critical reception has been mixed so far, but this one looks worth the watch just for the talent involved.

Two episodes are available to stream now, with the remaining six set to arrive weekly.

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Based on the DC Comics book and executive produced by Robert Downey Jr., Sweet Tooth is a post-apocalyptic fairy tale about the adventures of a hybrid deer-boy and a wandering drifter.

If that sounds bizarre, that’s because it is, but Sweet Tooth has been near-universally praised by critics for its refreshingly different premise and, well, its downright sweetness. Jeff Lemire’s comic is faithfully and skillfully adapted here, and Sweet Tooth may just prove the perfect antidote to the uncertainty of a post-pandemic world.

Now available to stream on Netflix

Why Women Kill season 2 (Paramount Plus)

The second run of anthology drama Why Women Kill arrives on Paramount Plus this weekend to take us back to 1940s Hollywood. The brainchild of Marc Cherry (creator of Desperate Housewives), season 2 features a new ensemble cast – led by Fargo’s Allison Tolman – but more of the same murder, mayhem and dark humor.

This time around, main character Alma attempts to gain entry into a prestigious garden club, enlisting the help of other women looking to take revenge against society’s snobbish upper crust.

Why Women Kill season 2 is only available in the US, though, and those not yet subscribed to Paramount Plus can enjoy a 7-day free trial .

Now available to stream on Paramount Plus in the US – UK release TBA