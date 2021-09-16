Is there a NordVPN free trial and how to claim it

NordVPN is certainly one of the most well known VPN services out there, from its sponsorship of Liverpool FC, to YouTuber PewDiePie trying to flog us a Nord subscription here and there. But is it one of the few VPNs with a free trial that allows you to try before you buy?

We go into whether or not you can still make the most of a NordVPN free trial below, how to claim it, and if it's the service for you in the first place.

Is there a NordVPN free trial available?

There are a number of ways to try out NordVPN and see if it's the service for you - but you will have to hand over your card details.

While marketed as a NordVPN free trial, the provider technically only offers a true trial for Android users. However, much like other big VPN provider's 'free trials' it does have a 30-day money back guarantee, which allows you to see if the service is for you risk-free.

This gives you a whole month to tinker about with NordVPN with the reassurance that if you don't get on with it, you can get a full refund.

Alternatively, if you're after an Android VPN, you can download the NordVPN app from the Google Play Store and benefit from a 7-day free trial before getting tied into a full subscription.

How to get the NordVPN free trial

For those looking to make the most of the 30-day money back guarantee, no matter where you sign up - whether through the app or on desktop - you'll be covered. However, we always recommend signing up directly on their website to get the best rates and current offers. Here's how to do just that:

Head to the NordVPN website

Click on the 'Start Now' button

Choose from its 2-year, 1-year, and 1-month plan

Select any additional add-ons you might want

Click 'Continue to Payment'

Create an account by entering in your email

Choose your payment method and enter your details

Once your transaction has completed, verify your email

You will then be prompted to make a password

Log into NordVPN and download your chosen client

And don't forget - if you don't wish to carry on with your NordVPN subscription after your first month, cancel within the first 30 days to get a full refund.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

For Android users after the 7-day NordVPN free trial, follow these steps:

Head to the Google Play Store

Search 'NordVPN' and it should appear as one of the top results

Tap 'Install' - it's free

Once installed, launch the app

To get a free trial, you'll need to sign up within the app

Create an account

Select which payment plan and complete your transaction

By downloading through the Google Play Store, your subscription will be tied to the payment details you use to purchase apps, music and other content. Make sure you cancel before your seven days are up to avoid being charged if you decide you no longer want NordVPN.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

Why should I choose NordVPN?

NordVPN comes in second only to ExpressVPN as our top VPN to recommend. It ticks pretty much all our boxes, with security at the helm offering AES-256 encryption, on top of the option of using its Double VPN system to amp up security on your internet traffic. It also hosts a number of other nifty features to boost security, including DNS leak protection, a dedicated kill switch, and proxy extensions for your internet browser.

When it comes to speed, NordVPN's introduction of the custom NordLynx protocol sees impressive connection speeds, making for an even more reliable and powerful performance. With over 5,000 servers across 60 countries, too, it's hard not be excited about NordVPN, especially when it manages to unblocking all the top streaming services.

This includes BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and top-dog, Netflix. And if you happen to find one of these services isn't working, they're quick to remedy the situation as we've found in our testing, the latest showing that NordVPN is more than up to the task of bypassing geo-restrictions so you can stream from wherever.

While there are slight niggles with its interface in terms of some slightly clunky, not always intuitive design choices, it doesn't detract from what NordVPN truly excels at, which is...just about everything else.

With clients available across a number of devices, including iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, and Linux, you can install and use your NordVPN subscription across up to six devices simultaneously, and benefit from 24/7 support.

Ready to sign up? Head to their website now and benefit from their 30-day money back guarantee policy!

