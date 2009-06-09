Orange Vegas review

As the cheapest, lightest and smallest touchscreen-equipped phone to hit the UK, the Orange Vegas is bound to excite curiosity from mobile buyers tempted by a bargain-priced taste of touchphone action.
But while it dabbles in tap control technology, with a 2.4-inch full touchscreen display, at under £50 on pre-pay Orange's own-brand Vegas deals a more modest hand when it comes to other more conventional functionality.
The Vegas has an entry-level feature set-up, including a low-grade 1.3-megapixel camera, a music player, and an FM radio. MicroSD card expansion is included too, with cards up to 4GB supported, though none is boxed.
Its browser is set up for the Orange World mobile internet portal, with free access to Facebook, MySpace, Twitter and Bebo included on Orange Dolphin pay as you go deals.
There is, however, no high-speed 3G connectivity for zippy browsing, or for high-speed multimedia connectivity (only GPRS is available on this dual-band handset).
Design
Alongside the trend-savvy touchscreen appeal, the Orange Vegas attracts attention with its compact bodywork. Available in either matt black or pink, with chrome trim, the phone has dinky dimensions for a touch phone (93(h) x 53(w) x 16(d)mm) and weighs a pocket-or handbag-friendly 84g.
The 2.4-inch QVGA display is smaller than most touch devices, so screen finger space is limited. However, a small extendable stylus is tucked into the back casing of the Vegas, allowing more precise screen jabbing when required.